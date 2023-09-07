Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Are medical aid subsidised gym memberships anti-competitive to smaller gyms?

7 September 2023 10:51 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Financial fitness
Lester Kiewit
medical aid benefits
Good morning Cape Town

Alan Foulis, Head Coach at Roark talks about whether medical aid loyalty programmes are affecting business for smaller gyms.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Alan Foulis, General Manager and Head Coach at Roark Gyms - a small gym in Cape Town on his perspective on medical aid loyalty programmes and whether it affects business for smaller gyms. Listen to the conversation below.

Kiewit reports that the CEO of Body Action Gym in Bedfordview, Johannesburg has laid a complaint against Discovery Vitality, Virgin Active, and Planet fitness for being "anti-competitive to smaller gyms."

Discovery Vitality subsidizes up to 75% of their member's gym fees when they sign up with Virgin Active or Planet Fitness. The CEO says in a statement that this subsidy denies other gym facilities the opportunity "to participate in this lucrative agreement."

RELATED: PRACTICE THIS MINDFUL TIP TO ACHIEVE YOUR FITNESS GOALS

On this, Alan Foulis, a small gym owner from Cape Town says medical aid loyalty programmes affect smaller gyms like his.

It's something that as small owner run gyms struggle with. We have to charge more to make it a viable business for bespoke services and individualised training. Smaller gyms charge more for bespoke training but we aren't able to offer customers subsides like big gyms which is certainly a challenge.

Alan Foulis, General Manager - Roark

Roak says, compared to gyms like Virgin Active where you might pay R250 per month for a subsidized membership at a gym like his, you pay between R800 to R1000 so that they can cover rent and pay high-quality coaches which might not be financially viable to everyone.

RELATED: CAN YOU IMPROVE YOUR HEALTH WITH JUST 11 MINUTES OF DAILY EXERCISE?

Ultimately, economically speaking for a lot of people, if you're looking at getting training done for R250 at Virgin Active versus R1000 with a small gym - if it comes down to a financial decision, it's pretty hard to compete with that.

Alan Foulis, General Manager - Roark

Fouis says that limiting subsidized benefits to massive gyms only makes it difficult for small business owners to compete with them - so why can't medical aids make small gyms qualify for membership subsides too?

It would help if smaller gyms can apply to be part of medical aid loyalty programmes to qualify for subsidized programmes.

Alan Foulis, General Manager - Roark

By allowing small and mega gyms the opportunity to qualify for subsidized membership fees, you're giving gym goers a fitness choice which is what getting fit should be based on - not your financial position, says Foulis.

RELATED: 10 CHEAP GYMS AND FITNESS CENTRES IN MZANSI. LET'S GET MOVING!

The important thing is, if people want to get healthy, they should be able to choose a facility that works best for them instead of being dictated to by their financial position.

Alan Foulis, General Manager - Roark

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Are medical aid subsidised gym memberships anti-competitive to smaller gyms?




