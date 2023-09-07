'Ramaphosa and his Ministers are giving apartheid credit it does not deserve'
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Dr Mpumelelo Mkhabela, a Political Analyst.
A consistent message that is coming out of the ruling ANC is that apartheid is to blame for the many challenges our country is facing.
On Wednesday, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Thembi Nkadimeng blamed apartheid for current service delivery failures in local government.
Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga also recently blamed apartheid for the dire state of rail services in South Africa.
RELATED: 'Focus on what we've done and not what we've failed to do' – Ramaphosa
Mkhabela argues that apartheid cannot explain away South Africa's problems.
He says that, after almost 30 years in power, we should look at what the ANC has done after apartheid ended, and compare it against its own plans since it took over.
The president and his ministers are giving apartheid credit it does not deserve.Dr. Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Political Analyst
When you are running out of explanations to account to your people what you promised them, you look backwards.Dr. Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Political Analyst
Listen to the interview for more.
More from Local
SAPS issues directive to stop dagga arrests: ‘Police abused their discretion’
The South African Police service has issued a directive to not arrest people for possession of cannabis for personal use.Read More
Raymond Ackerman remembered... 'Whenever you saw him, he was smiling'
Pick n Pay expresses "profound sadness" regarding the death of "visionary entrepreneur" Raymond Ackerman. We remember him...Read More
'We must force rail devolution process to start' - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
The City of Cape Town will be lodging an intergovernmental dispute against President Cyril Ramaphosa over railway devolution.Read More
Deputy Minister calls for pregnant women who drink to be charged with a crime
Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu was speaking at an event to raise awareness of fetal alcohol spectrum disorders.Read More
Tough times for SAB as consumers prioritise necessities above beer
People are not only spending less, they're reprioritising as economic reality bites says South African Breweries' Fatsani Banda.Read More
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex?
On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at business parks and residential estates - are we allowed to refuse?Read More
Business confidence regains some ground after steady decline since end of 2022
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence regained some ground in the third quarter of 2023, after a steady decline from Q4 of 2022.Read More
Postbank restores all technical glitches preventing ATM Sassa grant transactions
This means that all Sassa beneficiaries using the Postbank Sassa Gold cards can now access their grants immediately.Read More
City officials, police involved in hijacking buildings in Joburg metro, says CoJ
At least 20 people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon during a sting operation in the west of Johannesburg.Read More
Islamic Medical Association cries out over proposed dress code policy for nurses
In July, provincial heads of departments received communication from the national health department outlining some changes to nurses' uniforms countrywide, including the ban of headscarves for nurses while on duty.Read More
More from Politics
ATM wants secret vote on Mkhwebane to prevent MPs being coerced by parties
The African Transformation Movement is calling for a secret ballot over Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Section 194 committee report.Read More
Denial and cloudiness surround PA-linked deal to sell CoJ’s broadband network
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has denied having links to a company that will sign on the dotted line to secure the the multimillion-rand deal.Read More
Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA'
Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenges, the Solutions'.Read More
SALGA convenes the National Members Assembly in Gauteng
This two-day gathering is centred around Building a Sustainable, Responsive, & People-Centred Local Government.Read More
'Public Procurement Bill fails to address the complete reality of corruption'
Parliament has called for comments on the Public Procurement Bill, due on 11 September 2023.Read More
'Focus on what we've done and not what we've failed to do' – Ramaphosa
At the ANC's 2019 elections manifesto review, Cyril Ramaphosa told voters to focus on the party's success over the past 30 years.Read More
'Mkhwebane's suspension remains effective' despite plan to report for duty
Under the belief that her suspension has been lifted after her impeachment inquiry concluded, suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane announced on social media on Monday night that she planned to return to work on Tuesday.Read More
Ramaphosa to attend Zimbabwe's president-elect Mnangagwa's inauguration
The Zimbabwean elections were marred by controversy - including issues with the voters’ roll, the banning of opposition rallies, reports of biased state media coverage and voter intimidationRead More
JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault'
The devastating fire in Johannesburg has left city officials slamming the NGO SERI over “hijacked” building litigation.Read More