'Ramaphosa and his Ministers are giving apartheid credit it does not deserve'

A consistent message that is coming out of the ruling ANC is that apartheid is to blame for the many challenges our country is facing.

On Wednesday, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Thembi Nkadimeng blamed apartheid for current service delivery failures in local government.

Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga also recently blamed apartheid for the dire state of rail services in South Africa.

Mkhabela argues that apartheid cannot explain away South Africa's problems.

He says that, after almost 30 years in power, we should look at what the ANC has done after apartheid ended, and compare it against its own plans since it took over.

The president and his ministers are giving apartheid credit it does not deserve. Dr. Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Political Analyst

When you are running out of explanations to account to your people what you promised them, you look backwards. Dr. Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Political Analyst

