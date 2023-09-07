Joe Jonas files for 'amicable' divorce from Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner confirm they are getting a divorce after four years of marriage.
In a joint statement posted to their social media accounts, the pair say they have ‘mutually decided to amicably end their marriage'.
“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”
Jonas had reportedly been caring for their two children ‘pretty much all the time’ while his band has been on tour.
Associated Press confirmed that the 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer has filed for divorce on Tuesday (5 September).
The divorce filing states ‘the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broke’.
This article first appeared on 947 : Joe Jonas files for 'amicable' divorce from Sophie Turner
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/BsA0TL5hMVO/?img_index=1
