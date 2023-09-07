Streaming issues? Report here
Local

Politicians, business pay homage to late Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman

7 September 2023 9:45 AM
by Bernadette Wicks & Lauren Isaacs
Tags:
Woolworths
Alan Winde
Mmusi Maimane
Pick n Pay
Raymond Ackerman

Ackerman - who died at the age of 92 - started Pick n Pay with his wife Wendy in 1967. The business has over the years cemented itself as one of South Africa’s biggest retail chains.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN – The business fraternity and politicians have paid homage to the late entrepreneur and philanthropist – Raymond Ackerman.

They include Build One South Africa, the Western Cape government, retailer Woolworths and Business Unity South Africa.

He’s been described as an astute businessman and fierce competitor who was a giant in the industry.

Ackerman - who died at the age of 92 - started Pick n Pay with his wife Wendy in 1967. The business has over the years cemented itself as one of South Africa’s biggest retail chains

Social media platforms have been flooded with tributes for Ackerman since the Pick n Pay group announced his passing on Thursday morning.

BUILD ONE SOUTH AFRICA

Build One South Africa Leader Mmusi Maimane took to X - previously Twitter - to offer his condolences to Ackerman’s family, friends, and faith community.

He says South Africa has lost a giant and that Ackerman’s impact on retail and his contribution to the South African economy “will never be forgotten”.

WOOLWORTHS

Woolworths has also expressed its sadness at the news of Ackerman’s passing in a post on the platform, describing him as “an astute businessman and fierce competitor, known for his wisdom and his humanity” and saying that he will be missed.

BUSINESS LEADERSHIP SA

At the same time, Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso said South Africa’s position as one of the largest investors in Africa today, is thanks to people like Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman.

“One of South Africa’s key attributes today is that we are one of the largest investors in Africa through our comparatively advanced retail, telecoms and financial services sector. And Pick n Pay is a formidable player when it comes to the retail industry with a R17 billion market cap and more than 2,000 stores across Southern Africa. We are what we are today - as an economy and resilience of the private sector - through the efforts of men like Raymond Ackerman.”

She also highlighted Ackerman’s battles with the government on petrol price cutting, saying he was among those who “charted the path” for business activism.

“He’s a doyen, a giant, a veteran. And his passing is a great loss not only to the business community but to South Africa as a whole.”

WESTERN CAPE PREMIER

Meanwhile, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde described Ackerman as, “someone who is known as an entrepreneur, a disruptor, someone who is an innovator, someone who led a retail brand not only in our country but across the world. Absolutely respected, what an amazing man. A giant has fallen, rest in peace Raymond.”


This article first appeared on EWN : Politicians, business pay homage to late Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman




