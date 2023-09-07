SAPS issues directive to stop dagga arrests: ‘Police abused their discretion’





Lester Kiewit speaks with lawyer Gareth Prince

In 2018 the personal use of marijuana was decriminalised in South Africa.

However, since then, there has been a legal grey area around the transporting of cannabis and how much you could have on your property, and arrest have still taken place

SAPS are now taking a clear line with this directive to reduce their risk of civil claims for unlawful arrest or detention.

They say that before any arrests are made, they must liaise with the prosecuting authority.

Prince says that since the 2018 judgement police could only arrest citizens if they had reason to suspect that they were dealing cannabis.

However, he says the directive that was given on how police could exercise their discretion was not clear, and has not been clarified in the past five years.

It would seem that police have exercised their discretion, not in favour of freedom, but in favour of arrests. Gareth Prince, Lawyer

He adds that police have been working as if we are in a police state reflecting in the way they have been making arrests.

The police abused their discretion. Gareth Prince, Lawyer

South Africa also has plans to commercialise the cannabis industry and Prince says there needs to be a change in attitude before this can happen successfully.

Criminalisation cannot coexist with industrialisation or with legalisation. Gareth Prince, Lawyer

If we want to make money from cannabis, we must stop with the persecution of citizens. Gareth Prince, Lawyer

