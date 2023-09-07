Irregular expenditure exemption a corruption loophole? Not so, says Treasury
Africa Melane is joined by chartered accountant Khaya Sithole to discuss the exemption instruction sent to all accounting officers of SOEs which could have the impact of allowing them to downplay the impact of “irregular expenditure” in financial statements.
National Treasury has denied that an exemption granting state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from reporting irregular expenditure in their financial statements is intended to hide wasteful expenditure.
In January, an instruction was sent to all accounting officers of SOEs effectively allowing them to downplay the impact of “irregular expenditure” in financial statements.
Intention or not, the impact of the instruction is that it could allow them to make the financial health of public companies appear better on paper.
Accountant-General, Shabeer Khan, said this was not an attempt to dodge the reporting of irregular, fruitless, and wasteful expenditure.
"The exemption did not completely remove the disclosure of irregular expenditure. It moved it from the annual financial statements into the annual report."
Instead, National Treasury says it’s hoped the change in accounting practice will make it easier for SOEs to lend money and avoid rating downgrades.
Khaya Sithole is a chartered accountant, he explains the background and impact of the exemption notice.
The Background:
According to the Public Finance Management Act, all state entities must provide particulars in their annual financial statements and annual reports of any material losses.
In March, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana issued a government gazette exempting the power utility from disclosing irregular and fruitless expenditure in its annual financial statements.
As part of a financial statement, Sithole explains, auditors have been duty bound to audit 'fruitless and wasteful expenditure' as comprehensively as they audit all entries on financial statements.
Up until now, irregular, fruitless, and wasteful expenditure has been required to be disclosed as part of financial statements.Khaya Sithole Chartered accountant, academic and activist
What that exemption notice sought to do was move the disclosure to a different part of the annual report and in that different part, the type of vigilance the auditors can exercise then is a secondary one.Khaya Sithole Chartered accountant, academic and activist
Public opposition to that was based on the fact that it sounded like they were being given a free pass not to disclose it.Khaya Sithole Chartered accountant, academic and activist
But that is not what the exemption notice did, in fact, explains Sithole.
It simply moved moved the burden of disclosing it to a different part of the financial statement. The auditors still had a responsibility to look at it.Khaya Sithole Chartered accountant, academic and activist
The withdrawal of the notice:
Just days after issuing the gazette in April, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, said that Treasury had decided to withdraw it temporarily following public outcry.
But it turns out that in December last year they had issued this instruction notice, not just to Eskom, but to every other public entity.Khaya Sithole Chartered accountant, academic and activist
What this instruction notice does is, not only does it do exactly what that Eskom exemption notice sought to do, but it does so in a manner which says the auditing responsibility just does not exist anymore.Khaya Sithole Chartered accountant, academic and activist
In the instruction notice, it simply says, 'move it to a different part of the report'...the auditors do not have an obligation to audit itKhaya Sithole Chartered accountant, academic and activist
Treasury said those responsible for irregular expenditure would still be held liable if there’s been criminal intent.
RELATED:What ‘fruitless’, ‘wasteful’, ‘irregular’ and ‘unauthorised’ expenditure mean
