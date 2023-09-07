Woolworths goes viral with R24.99 ready-made amagwinya and dombolo
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about the day's trending online news which includes Woolworths Food going viral for their new food additions: amagwinya and dombolo. Listen below.
Mzansi, Woolies did it... they're serving up amagwinya/vetkoek and dombolo/steam bread that went to private school.
Yip, the groceries retailer's new addition includes "heat and eat" amagwinya and dombolo in packs of four for just R24.99.
Apparently, Woolies' version of amagwinya is "high in fiber and made with stone-ground flour." Friedman asks, "is this the point of vetkoek?" We're guessing it's to celebrate Heritage month?
These latest products are going viral online since a TikTok user (@molatelomakoro and others) posted that she doesn't know how to feel about what Woolies is serving up - dividing Mzansi, "hilariously" says, Friedman.
@molatelomakoro When i catch you woolies!!!! #fypシ #southafricantiktok #viral ♬ original sound - Sphokuhle.n
Friedman notes that typically, "amagwina is an e-kasi product that vendors sell on the side of the road in townships or at taxi ranks and train stations" so it makes sense that people are asking if we really need "amagwinya that went to private school?"
Friedman says that the comments about this one online has got to be the most "quintessentially South African" thing.
Let's take a look at how some are hoping that Woolies amagwinya is better than their mom's.
I bought amagwinya from woolies. I hope zimnandi pic.twitter.com/SSSyZ9KYBt' noah. (@noahxche) September 5, 2023
Apparently, I’m the first customer at the @WOOLWORTHS_SA V&A store to buy their new amagwinya.' Khalipha Ntloko (@khalipha_ntloko) September 5, 2023
These better be better than my mom’s, Woolies! 😅❤️ pic.twitter.com/4m057tIlZr
How did they taste? I hope Woolies knows the secret to great tasting magwinya is using used oil, not fresh one. Oil salvaged from yesterday meals.' Joseph K. (@JosephKgangyame) September 6, 2023
The fact that it says amagwinya should be put in an air fryer or oven before serving is a red flag nje on its own 😂😂 https://t.co/93qqkZ8KuS' Rich Aunt (@ChiqueUrban) September 6, 2023
Someone needs to tell woolies that Amagwinya slap when they are piping hot and dripping of oil. not packaged as what they’ve introduced.' Char_2709 (@Char_2709) September 5, 2023
Let’s not stop supporting and buying from our grannies, mothers, sisters and brothers even school kids who wake up early every morning to prepare fresh amagwinya for us. That is the only opportunity they have to feed us and their families. Buy amagwinya from street vendors https://t.co/B5gQIaFCkf' Sbusiso Zibusiso (@Sbuwise) September 5, 2023
Would never buy amagwinya from Woolies mna personally. I need the smell of last week’s oil to be hanging in the air of the establishment when I walk in for me to trust that azobamnandi amagwinya akhona. And not that Spar nonsense of using donut dough to make amagwinya neither. pic.twitter.com/TvD1bCpAIF' Bhodl'inja (@fumikayi1) September 5, 2023
Will you be trying this one?
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Woolworths goes viral with R24.99 ready-made amagwinya and dombolo
