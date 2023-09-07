Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
[WATCH] Lira’s first performance since having a stroke leaves fans emotional

Lira suffered from a stroke which affected her ability to comprehend and communicate last year.

Award-winning musician Lira has slowly been reintroducing herself back into the limelight since suffering a stroke last year.

The singer made big strides over the weekend with her first live performance since the incident.

She received a standing ovation from attendees at the annual RMB Starlight Classic after she took to the stage to perform Miriam Makeba’s hit Ntjilo Ntjilo with Sunnyboy Dladla and Masabane Rangwanasha.

Lira was spotted in the crowd and called up by host Katlego Maboe to join the duo on stage.

"This was so surreal. I was keen to try. I did it… There’s still a long way to go before I can sing on my own, let alone sing at a full concert, but this a very positive step in my recovery,” she shared in a social media post after the performance.

RELATED: Lira celebrates the ‘gift of life’ one year after her stroke

In April 2022, the 44-year-old suffered a stroke while on tour in Germany, which severely affected her ability to comprehend and communicate.

She has been on the road to recovery since with the help of speech therapy.

RELATED: 'Today is a good day' says Lira in her first interview since having a stroke

Social media was a buzz after the performance as fans shared their love for the singer.


This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Lira's first performance since having a stroke leaves fans emotional




Share this:
