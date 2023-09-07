Who will win the 2023 Rugby World Cup? This algorithm ranks the contenders

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in supp... 11 September 2023 5:03 PM
[LISTEN] 'We continue to recover money every month': UIF on TERS fraud cases TERS was set up by the government as a means to intervene and rescue companies negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. 11 September 2023 4:55 PM
Magudumana has the means and know-how to leave the country, says court In delivering her judgment, Magistrate Estelle de Lange found Magudumana remained a flight risk, despite her passport being confis... 11 September 2023 3:53 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane misconducted herself and is incompetent, Dyantyi tells MPs MPs have gathered at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday afternoon to debate why suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhweb... 11 September 2023 3:50 PM
ANC heading to ConCourt in bid to keep its cadre deployment records from DA The DA has been challenging the ruling party on its cadre deployment policy in two separate cases over the last three years, sayin... 11 September 2023 2:30 PM
A ‘doomsayer’ with ‘hatred’ for Buthelezi – IFP on City Press’ Makhanya The City Press editor penned a piece on the IFP founder on Sunday following his death at the weekend, calling Buthelezi a murderou... 11 September 2023 9:59 AM
View all Politics
Meet the man behind the pizzeria operating out of SHACK in Joburg's Orange Farm Themba Limekhaya started his business Mkhukhu Pizza from his shack after learning how to make pizza. 11 September 2023 8:49 PM
Sun International reports 11,6% rise in income in the first half of 2023 Its resorts and hotels segment had experienced a strong recovery during the six months, compared to recent years which were impact... 11 September 2023 8:33 PM
Avian flu outbreak might result in a shortage of eggs in South Africa This is also likely to result in an increase in the retail price of eggs. 11 September 2023 7:36 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Why you should invest in your children's future as soon as they're born Many parents want their children to have the best opportunities possible, but it can be tough to financially provide this. 11 September 2023 1:12 PM
Chimpanzees are NOT pets, no matter what social media tells you Chimpanzees are our closest living relatives. Primates are not pets. 11 September 2023 12:26 PM
Oh my sole! South African beach offers oldest evidence yet of human footwear Footwear has evolved over the years but when did our ancestors first fashion footwear? 11 September 2023 11:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] What's the deal with the 'traffic lights' at the Rugby World Cup? Is it for communication or for passing on tactical information? 11 September 2023 3:24 PM
Fans frustrated after SABC World Cup coverage crashes during Springbok game Shortly after the Springboks versus Scotland game kicked off, the SABC’s website and streaming platform crashed. 11 September 2023 11:07 AM
'Are we complaining just to complain?' Rugby analyst on Springboks' win Brendan Nel speaks to Lester Kiewit about the Springboks’ victory over Scotland in their opening game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. 11 September 2023 10:39 AM
View all Sport
Looking back on a decade of Delicious As the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival turns 10, celebrate some magical moments - while making new ones. 11 September 2023 3:39 PM
America's Got Talent's Putri Ariani's U2 cover is why Simon Cowell loves his job Simon Cowell noted that U2 cleared the song for Ariani to sing on America's Got Talent. 11 September 2023 12:45 PM
Happy 46th birthday, Ludacris! 7 fun facts you may not know about him Grammy award-winning rapper and actor Ludacris turns 46 today. 11 September 2023 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
'Yoga could feel like murder?' Peepers confuse yoga for mass murder A yoga class was cut short after someone called the police to report a “mass killing” after seeing people lying on the floor. 11 September 2023 11:36 AM
Russian delegation attends North Korea’s 75th anniversary, arms talks may follow This past weekend, North Korea marked 75 years since its founding and 75 years of Kim dynasty rule. 11 September 2023 10:56 AM
China's draft law bans clothes that 'hurt the country's feelings' China has drafted a new law that bans clothes or speech that could 'hurt the feelings’ of the country. 8 September 2023 10:14 AM
View all World
SALGA convenes the National Members Assembly in Gauteng This two-day gathering is centred around Building a Sustainable, Responsive, & People-Centred Local Government. 5 September 2023 5:45 PM
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring' For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 September 2023 7:05 AM
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex? On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at... 6 September 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Who will win the 2023 Rugby World Cup? This algorithm ranks the contenders

7 September 2023 12:31 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Springboks
2023 rugby world cup

The algorithm predicts that New Zealand has a 33.5% of winning a fourth title, followed by South Africa (26.2%).

Article by Niven Winchester, Professor of Economics at Auckland University of Technology.

Despite New Zealand’s record loss to South Africa in August, All Blacks fans can take heart from statistical modelling that has them as favourites to win the 2023 Rugby World Cup (RWC).

According to Rugby Vision, a well-tested algorithm I developed to predict outcomes for major rugby competitions, New Zealand has a 33.5% chance of winning its fourth RWC title.

The next most likely champions are South Africa (26.2%), followed by France (20.6%) and Ireland (11.9%).

Evaluation of the model’s predictions at previous RWCs indicates it is well calibrated.

And while the system has some similarities with the official world rugby rankings, it is less sensitive to the outcome of any particular game.

The Rugby Vision model uses three key components: a rating system for international teams; estimation of expected outcomes for each RWC game using those ratings; and 10,000 simulations of the tournament to account for uncertainty around expected outcomes.

Global rugby rankings

The Rugby Vision rankings are a custom “points exchange” system based on past game results and home advantage (if applicable).

After each of those games, the team that performed better than expected will gain rating points, and the team that performed worse than expected will lose rating points.

These rankings and ratings points for the 20 teams that have qualified for the 2023 RWC are displayed below.

New Zealand is the top-ranked team, followed by South Africa, Ireland and France.

The same four teams make up the top four in the official rankings, but the seedings are different.

Currently, the official world rankings have Ireland at the top, followed in order by South Africa, France and New Zealand.

Predicting game results

In the Rugby Vision rankings, differences between rating points for any two teams equal the predicted score margin for a game played at a neutral venue.

Home advantage (if applicable) is worth 5.5 points.

This means that in the opening game of this year’s RWC – between France and New Zealand in Paris – New Zealand is expected to win by three points.

This is based on the difference in the teams’ rating points (128 minus 119.5) plus 5.5 for the France home advantage.

This estimate means that if the game was played 100 times, New Zealand would win by three points on average.

According to the model, in those hypothetical 100 matches, New Zealand would win 57 games, France would win 40, and three games would be drawn.

RWC simulations

World Cup teams are initially separated into four pools, with the top two teams in each pool qualifying for the quarterfinals.

In pool games, four competition points are awarded for a win, two points for a draw, and two types of bonus points are offered (one point can be earned for losing by seven or fewer points, and one point is awarded for scoring four or more tries).

Accordingly, the Rugby Vision framework includes a model that estimates the expected number of tries scored by each team in each game.

To account for uncertainty in game outcomes, the system simulates the RWC 10,000 times in accordance with tournament rules.

For each of these simulated tournaments, the framework estimates game results and bonus points for each pool game, pool finishing positions, knockout matches, and the winner of each knockout game.

The estimated probabilities of each team reaching various stages of the 2023 RWC are shown below.

These are influenced by team rating points (including home advantage for France), and the draw (which pool each team is in, and the rules for allocating teams to knockout games).

Pool predictions and beyond

In Pool A, heavyweights New Zealand (98.9%) and France (97.9%) are highly likely to qualify for the quarterfinals.

South Africa and Ireland are the likely quarter-finalists from Pool B, but there is a 26.3% chance Scotland will send one of those teams home early.

Pool C appears to be the most even group. Australia (87.2%) and Wales (68.3.2%) are the most likely teams to progress, but Fiji (37.3%) also has a reasonable chance of qualifying for the quarterfinals.

In Pool D, England and Argentina are favourites to make the quarterfinals, with Japan and Samoa possible spoilers.

After the initial round, Pool A teams will play opponents from Pool B in the quarterfinals.

Because these are strong pools, semifinalist probabilities for these teams are relatively low.

For example, Ireland has an 81.2% chance of being a quarterfinalist but only a 33.1% probability of making the semifinals.

Teams in Pools B and C will have easier quarterfinal opponents.

Consequently, despite relatively low rankings, England is the second most likely team to make the semifinals.

Towards the final whistle

In the semifinals, teams from Pool A and/or B will play teams from Pool C and/or D.

As teams from Pools A and B are heavily favoured to win those games, their finalist probabilities are only slightly lower than their semifinalist probabilities.

Conversely, Pool C and D teams with high semifinalist chances have relatively low finalist probabilities.

For example, England has a 55.0% chance of playing in a semifinal but only a 9.7% chance of being a finalist.

The RWC draw makes it easier for Pool C and D teams to qualify for the semifinals, but these teams are all but guaranteed to play strong semifinal opponents.

In short, the draw helps Pool C and D teams go deeper into the tournament but does not increase their chances of winning.

Finally, while the Rugby Vision predictions provide a reliable forecast, upsets do happen – we just don’t know when.

That’s what makes sport so interesting, after all.

This article was published courtesy of The Conversation


This article first appeared on 947 : Who will win the 2023 Rugby World Cup? This algorithm ranks the contenders




7 September 2023 12:31 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Springboks
2023 rugby world cup

More from Sport

Springbok fly-half Manie Libbok in action for the Springboks during their Rugby World Cup match against Scotland in Marseille on 10 September 2023. Picture: @Springboks/X

[LISTEN] What's the deal with the 'traffic lights' at the Rugby World Cup?

11 September 2023 3:24 PM

Is it for communication or for passing on tactical information?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ryanking999/123rf.com

Fans frustrated after SABC World Cup coverage crashes during Springbok game

11 September 2023 11:07 AM

Shortly after the Springboks versus Scotland game kicked off, the SABC’s website and streaming platform crashed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber said it wasn't rocket science how the Boks turned the screw in the second period. Graphic: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

'Are we complaining just to complain?' Rugby analyst on Springboks' win

11 September 2023 10:39 AM

Brendan Nel speaks to Lester Kiewit about the Springboks’ victory over Scotland in their opening game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

www.unsplash.com

SAB, Hollywoodbets and Pineapple brought the RWC to SABC screens for R58 million

11 September 2023 9:13 AM

These three brands helped the SABC obtain sub-licence rights from MultiChoice to broadcast the Rugby World Cup (RWC).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: sarugby.co.za

'Green jerseys EVERYWHERE!' - Capetonian in France experiencing Rugby World Cup

11 September 2023 8:55 AM

Hennie Botha, a lucky Capetonian who is on holiday in France, speaks about the vibe in the country during the Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

Springboks off to a great start at the Rugby World Cup

11 September 2023 8:23 AM

South Africa got the job done with an 18–3 win over Scotland in their first game at the Rugby World Cup over the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photto: Unsplash/Thomas Serer

World Cup opening weekend: Victory for the Boks but some TOUGH games lie ahead

11 September 2023 7:56 AM

The Rugby World Cup kicked off this Friday in France with a memorable opening weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's Kgothatso Montjane and her Japanese partner, Yui Kamiji, are the US Open doubles champions. Picture: @womenofjapan/Twitter.

US Open: Kgothatso Montjane claims second grand slam of the year

10 September 2023 11:41 AM

The wheelchair tennis ace and her Japanese partner, Yui Kamiji, snatched the title after a walkover when one of their doubles final opponents couldn't play due to illness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © cetkauskas/123rf.com

Going down memory lane with SA football legend Gavin Lane on #MSW legends night

8 September 2023 7:41 PM

The former Orlando Pirates defender reflected on his career more than 20 years since his retirement from the game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby Tackle. Picture: 123rf

Know nothing about rugby but want to watch? Here's a quick beginners guide

8 September 2023 2:31 PM

With everyone talking about the Bokke you might feel like getting involved in the gees - here are some basic tips about the game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her

Politics Local

Magudumana has the means and know-how to leave the country, says court

Local

ANC heading to ConCourt in bid to keep its cadre deployment records from DA

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Flight-risk Maguduma denied bail, Mkhwebane impeached

11 September 2023 10:13 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Yenqatsiwe ibheyili kuMagudumana, ukhonjwe indlela uMkhwebane

11 September 2023 9:08 PM

Etzebeth out with shoulder injury for up to 10 days

11 September 2023 8:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA