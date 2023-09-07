‘There is a religious obligation to vote’ – faith leaders
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Dr. Warren Goldstein, Chief Rabbi of South Africa and Dr. Thabo Makgoba, Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa
These religious leaders brought about a plan to develop and interfaith forum where they can come up with ideas to address the state that South Africa is in.
Some of the key issues they have raised are those of poverty, inequality extreme, violence, and corruption.
Dr Goldstein says that one of the biggest things that came out of the interfaith forum was the importance of voting.
RELATED: MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote
He says that the faith leaders are committed to drive a voter education campaign.
Sometimes when you have a blessing for so many years you start to take it for granted, and I think perhaps South Africans are starting to take the vote for granted.Dr. Warren Goldstein, Chief Rabbi of South Africa
What is needed is a message from faith leaders that says there is a religious obligation to vote because your vote is powerful.Dr. Warren Goldstein, Chief Rabbi of South Africa
He adds that citizens need to vote with their conscience and vote in line with their beliefs, religions, and values
RELATED: Why SA youth must vote in 2024
Makgoba says that the leaders want a ‘revolution of peace’ through the ballot and want to reaffirm to every South African that they have the power to be active citizens.
Particularly young people… please be active.Dr. Thabo Makgoba, Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_56508243_stock-vector-people-of-different-religions-and-creed-islam-muslim-judaism-jew-buddhism-buddhist-christianity-hind.html
More from Local
Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in support of her impeachment.Read More
[LISTEN] 'We continue to recover money every month': UIF on TERS fraud cases
TERS was set up by the government as a means to intervene and rescue companies negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
Magudumana has the means and know-how to leave the country, says court
In delivering her judgment, Magistrate Estelle de Lange found Magudumana remained a flight risk, despite her passport being confiscated.Read More
Mkhwebane misconducted herself and is incompetent, Dyantyi tells MPs
MPs have gathered at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday afternoon to debate why suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane should be impeached or not.Read More
ANC heading to ConCourt in bid to keep its cadre deployment records from DA
The DA has been challenging the ruling party on its cadre deployment policy in two separate cases over the last three years, saying it wants to prove that these appointments have facilitated state capture and corruption.Read More
Rail devolution: ‘It would be a crime against residents to wait longer’
The City of Cape Town is set to embark on a legal challenge against the national government over our railways.Read More
Tshwane to review bargaining council's dismissal of bid to not hike salaries
The South African Local Government Bargaining Council ruled in favour of workers after the city approached it in August, requesting it be exempted from increasing workers' wages for 2023 due to financial constraints.Read More
Court to hear DA's case against NERSA tariff hike: ‘Electricity is a RIGHT’
The Democratic Alliance's case against the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s 30% electricity tariff hike is set to be heard in the North Gauteng High Court.Read More
WATCH: Nandipha Magudumana denied bail
Magudumana is expected to remain in custody at the Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre in Kroonstad.Read More