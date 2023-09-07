Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Mosebenzi Zwane faces more punishment after failing to appear before Parly

7 September 2023 12:07 PM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Mosebenzi Zwane
Ethics Committee
The Guptas

In March, Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests found Zwane guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored travel and benefits, and sanctioned him to apologise in the National Assembly, but he failed to attend.

CAPE TOWN - Former Minister Mosebenzi Zwane faces more punishment after missing Wednesday's National Assembly sitting where he was to be reprimanded for his Gupta-related ethics transgressions.

In March, Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests found Zwane guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored travel and benefits.

It also found him guilty of breaching the ethics code when he appointed ministerial advisors who were business associates of the Guptas.

The ethics committee had recommended that Zwane be fined the amount of five days’ salary, and that he must enter an apology in the house for the press statement he issued, which had to be retracted by Cabinet.

Zwane was supposed to apologise and be reprimanded in the house at its sitting on Wednesday, but he failed to pitch.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina noted Zwane's failure to appear saying he must be dealt with appropriately by the Speaker.

"Knowing very well that he was supposed to be here in this house for the reprimand. I cannot account on his whereabouts when he’s not here in the house. I suggest that Speaker fine accordingly and act accordingly with all powers vested in you," said Majodina.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula expressed her disappointment.

She added that she would apply her mind and decide on the consequences for Zwane.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mosebenzi Zwane faces more punishment after failing to appear before Parly




