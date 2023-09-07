"A long life, a life well-lived." Raymond Ackerman has done so much
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman who reports on the day's trending topics including Raymond Ackerman passing away.
Friedman pays tribute to Raymond Ackerman by reminding herself and others that Raymond Ackerman "was an amazing entrepreneur but also an amazing man who "lived a long life and had a life well-lived."
In 2014, Ackerman was awarded The Order of the Baobab in Silver for fighting for consumer rights during apartheid, being one of the first retailers to do so and the first to drastically reduce the cost of bread, milk and chicken.
He was one of the first executives to promote black South Africans to senior positions and acknowledge black trade unions at his company, he abolished race classifications in the company's human resources payroll and fought against the group areas act stating that it was unjust and inhumane and issued housing loans to his employees during apartheid and he's done so much more than that.Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire
Friedman also reflects on the last interview Ackerman did on CapeTalk with the presenter at the time, Kieno Kammies when the entrepreneur turned 90 years old.
Friedman notes that you can find Ackerman's contribution to society on the Presidency's website.
