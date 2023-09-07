Freddie Mercury’s piano sells for a record £1.7 million in huge auction

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Bruce Whitfield reflects on 'the guy that introduced supermarkets to SA' Raymond Ackerman has passed away at the age of 92. 7 September 2023 3:34 PM
The missing 8: Customer shocked by MIA strawberry swirls on biscuits Do you return to the shop and ask for a refund when dissatisfied? 7 September 2023 2:54 PM
‘There is a religious obligation to vote’ – faith leaders Religious leader in the country have expressed concern about the “moral crisis” South Africa is in, and want to see change. 7 September 2023 1:12 PM
View all Local
Mosebenzi Zwane faces more punishment after failing to appear before Parly In March, Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests found Zwane guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored t... 7 September 2023 12:07 PM
'Ramaphosa and his Ministers are giving apartheid credit it does not deserve' As we near the next election, the ANC - in power for three decades - wants voters to link SA's current crises to apartheid. 7 September 2023 10:09 AM
ATM wants secret vote on Mkhwebane to prevent MPs being coerced by parties The African Transformation Movement is calling for a secret ballot over Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Section 194 committee report. 6 September 2023 2:22 PM
View all Politics
'We must force rail devolution process to start' - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis The City of Cape Town will be lodging an intergovernmental dispute against President Cyril Ramaphosa over railway devolution. 7 September 2023 8:39 AM
Raymond Ackerman dies at 92 Pick n Pay - the company Ackerman founded in 1967 with his wife Wendy - expressed "profound sadness" regarding the death of "a vis... 7 September 2023 7:14 AM
Tough times for SAB as consumers prioritise necessities above beer People are not only spending less, they're reprioritising as economic reality bites says South African Breweries' Fatsani Banda. 6 September 2023 9:54 PM
View all Business
The show goes on! 7de Laan resumes production The remaining episodes must be filmed before 24 October and its last episode will air on 26 December. 7 September 2023 3:06 PM
[LISTEN] Why you should consider using the 'Buy Now, Pay Later' payment option Interest free and fee free? Sign me up! 7 September 2023 2:33 PM
European Honey Buzzard bird flies to Mzansi and back to Finland in 42 days See this bird's incredible journey in a picture. 7 September 2023 1:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
SABC refusing to pay MultiChoice R37.7m to broadcast RWC not 'just about money' It's the final countdown as the 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off tomorrow, 8 September. 7 September 2023 2:45 PM
Who will win the 2023 Rugby World Cup? This algorithm ranks the contenders The algorithm predicts that New Zealand has a 33.5% of winning a fourth title, followed by South Africa (26.2%). 7 September 2023 12:31 PM
Rugby World Cup 2023: Africa’s hopes lie with South Africa and Namibia, for now The three-time World Champions South Africa and underdogs Namibia; their chances and the state of rugby union in Africa. 7 September 2023 8:57 AM
View all Sport
Freddie Mercury’s piano sells for a record £1.7 million in huge auction Thousands of items belonging to Freddie Mercury was sold at a live auction on 6 September. 7 September 2023 3:25 PM
[WATCH] Lira’s first performance since having a stroke leaves fans emotional Lira suffered from a stroke which affected her ability to comprehend and communicate last year. 7 September 2023 12:28 PM
Happy 80th birthday, Gloria Gaynor! The story of her disco hit ‘I Will Survive’ The massive hit almost didn't make it to the studio if it wasn't for Gloria Gaynor's passion. 7 September 2023 11:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Construction workers severely damage China’s Great Wall looking for shortcut Finding a shortcut isn’t always the best answer. 6 September 2023 12:01 PM
French state schools send home dozens of girls wearing banned Muslim abayas France believes that any religious sign in state schools and government buildings violate secular laws. 6 September 2023 11:28 AM
22 years in jail for ex-Proud Boys leader for role in Capitol Hill riot In Enrique Tarrio's defence, his lawyer called him a 'misguided patriot' and a 'keyboard ninja'. 6 September 2023 11:16 AM
View all World
SALGA convenes the National Members Assembly in Gauteng This two-day gathering is centred around Building a Sustainable, Responsive, & People-Centred Local Government. 5 September 2023 5:45 PM
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring' For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 September 2023 7:05 AM
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex? On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at... 6 September 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Freddie Mercury’s piano sells for a record £1.7 million in huge auction

7 September 2023 3:25 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Thousands of items belonging to Freddie Mercury was sold at a live auction on 6 September.

A piano used by late Queen frontman, Freddie Mercury has sold for a record £1.7 million (over R30 million) at auction.

The Yamaha baby grand piano, along with his Garden Lodge home in west London for £412,750 (over R8 million) was among thousands of items sold at a live auction on 6 September.

It was a record sale for a composer’s piano, auctioneers Sotheby’s confirmed.

The original 15-page manuscript for Queen’s epic hit Bohemian Rhapsody, with the working title ‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ and location notes, was also sold for £1.3 million (over R26 million).

RELATED: Freddie Mercury would've been 77 today. Fans honour him decades after his death

Several other auctions, including two live sessions, will follow to sell any remaining items.

All the proceeds raised will go to the Elton John AIDS Foundation.


This article first appeared on 947 : Freddie Mercury’s piano sells for a record £1.7 million in huge auction




7 September 2023 3:25 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

More from Entertainment

South African singer, Lira. Photo: Twitter/Miss_Lira

[WATCH] Lira’s first performance since having a stroke leaves fans emotional

7 September 2023 12:28 PM

Lira suffered from a stroke which affected her ability to comprehend and communicate last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American singer, Gloria Gaynor. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Thomas Rodenbücher

Happy 80th birthday, Gloria Gaynor! The story of her disco hit ‘I Will Survive’

7 September 2023 11:16 AM

The massive hit almost didn't make it to the studio if it wasn't for Gloria Gaynor's passion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been married for four years. Photo: Instagram/SophieT (screenshot)

Joe Jonas files for 'amicable' divorce from Sophie Turner

7 September 2023 9:28 AM

Joe Jonas reportedly filed for divorce on Tuesday (5 September).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late Amapiano rapper, Costa Titch. Photo: Instagram/costatitch

Costa Titch’s manager gets the boot after posting eerie video on social media

6 September 2023 12:33 PM

The viral video, showing Titch out with friends, caused shock and confusion amongst fans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A sh#tty situation? Plane makes u-turn after passenger's explosive diarrhoea

6 September 2023 12:24 PM

Stomach-turning footage has gone viral since a plane made a u-turn from take-off as a passenger had explosive diarrhoea mid-air.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Miley Cyrus - Image by Eva Rinaldi Flickr

Miley Cyrus funded Bangerz Tour and made R0 from it because 'fans deserved it'

6 September 2023 10:33 AM

It's reported that the singer and actress "didn't make a dime" from her 2014 Bangerz Tour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk / Wikimedia Commons: Daniel Oberhaus

Elon Musk 'stayed up all night' after buying Twitter/X, says ex

6 September 2023 10:25 AM

What does a billionaire do after a life-changing purchase? If you're Elon Musk, you do this, surprisingly...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapper and fashion designer, Kanye West. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/David Shankbone

[PICS] Kanye West caught with pants down in 'intimate act' with 'wife' in Italy

6 September 2023 10:05 AM

West and Censori are reportedly under police investigation after a picture shows them in a seemingly erotic public act.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American singer and actress, Macy Gray. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Bruce Baker

Happy 56th birthday, Macy Gray! Look back at some of her surprising movie roles

6 September 2023 9:57 AM

Did you know that soulful singer Macy Gray is also a talented actress?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Jim Pietryga

The Rolling Stones rolls out first new album in 18 years on YouTube at 3.30 pm

6 September 2023 9:38 AM

The legendary rock band will livestream their latest studio album, 'Hackney Diamonds', on YouTube with Jimmy Fallon later today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Woolworths goes viral with R24.99 ready-made amagwinya and dombolo

Lifestyle

Who will win the 2023 Rugby World Cup? This algorithm ranks the contenders

Sport

'Ramaphosa and his Ministers are giving apartheid credit it does not deserve'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Hanover Park residents heartbroken after 2 men murdered, says CPF

7 September 2023 4:58 PM

Joburg City Power begins rollout of prepaid smart meters in Alexandra

7 September 2023 4:48 PM

Investor regrets pumping millions into property investments in JHB’s inner city

7 September 2023 3:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA