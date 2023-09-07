Freddie Mercury’s piano sells for a record £1.7 million in huge auction





A piano used by late Queen frontman, Freddie Mercury has sold for a record £1.7 million (over R30 million) at auction.

The Yamaha baby grand piano, along with his Garden Lodge home in west London for £412,750 (over R8 million) was among thousands of items sold at a live auction on 6 September.

It was a record sale for a composer’s piano, auctioneers Sotheby’s confirmed.

#AuctionUpdate Freddie Mercury’s Yamaha G2 Baby Grand Piano—which he used to compose hits such as ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and considered as an extension of himself—sells for £1.7m, setting a record for a composer's piano pic.twitter.com/bE0dJjZLIB ' Sotheby's (@Sothebys) September 6, 2023

The original 15-page manuscript for Queen’s epic hit Bohemian Rhapsody, with the working title ‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ and location notes, was also sold for £1.3 million (over R26 million).

Several other auctions, including two live sessions, will follow to sell any remaining items.

All the proceeds raised will go to the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

