SABC refusing to pay MultiChoice R37.7m to broadcast RWC not 'just about money'

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
9th UNESCO Engineering Conference kicks off this week The theme for this year is "Celebrating and Growing Engineering Excellence in the African Region." 25 September 2023 6:36 PM
21 people killed on Gauteng roads since start of Heritage Day long weekend Gauteng traffic police said their preliminary road safety statistics showed that there had been 17 fatal crashes since Thursday. 25 September 2023 4:46 PM
What happened to State Capture Commission of Inquiry cases? Concerns have been raised about whether commission-related cases will go anywhere. 25 September 2023 2:40 PM
View all Local
'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption' Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary as Cosatu says that government needs to be held accountable. 22 September 2023 4:54 PM
Govt claims organisations using Sept grants dilemma to score political points Over 500,000 beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency did not receive their September social grants due to a syst... 22 September 2023 7:13 AM
Is cadre deployment inherently wrong or has it been misrepresented? The ANC said the DA’s bill is undesirable because work is already underway to ensure merit-based appointments in the public sector 21 September 2023 2:15 PM
View all Politics
SA non-profit named as finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, 2023 ABALOBI helps improve the lives of fishing communities while changing the way they fish to a more sustainable approach. 21 September 2023 9:21 PM
Rupert's Remgro laments worst conditions in decades, but declares huge dividend Posting its full-year results, Remgro emphasized that factors handicapping the economy must be addressed with urgency. 21 September 2023 8:29 PM
Discovery resumes dividend payout: 'Our performance strong in a tough year' Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Adrian Gore after Discovery posts its full-year results. 21 September 2023 7:43 PM
View all Business
‘Look past 65’ – Your pension fund probably won't sustain you when you retire As life expectancy increases and the cost of living rapidly rises, many of us face the reality of not being able to maintain our l... 24 September 2023 11:03 AM
Smoking CAN increase your risk of developing sight-threatening diseases Here are some of the common habits that can affect your eye health. 24 September 2023 9:21 AM
Tech addiction: Whether streaming, gaming, social media... help is available It's a disease of our times. Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to a member of the self-help group 'Internet and Tech Addicts Anonymous... 23 September 2023 5:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana VS USA again highlights the issue of professionalising women's football “If we professionalise women's football and these girls don't have to keep day jobs and play football at the same time… what more... 25 September 2023 5:30 PM
This Eastern Cape school is the only one in SA offering Motorsport as a sport Pupils attending Daniel Pienaar Technical High School can take up the sport from grade 8. 25 September 2023 4:07 PM
[QUOTES] Springboks react to Ireland beating them in epic RWC Pool B match Coach Jacques Nienaber, Captain Siya Kolisi, Ox Nche, Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman on their defeat by Ireland on Saturday. 24 September 2023 9:51 AM
View all Sport
5 songs to add to your Bokke playlist (spoiler: You won't be able to sit still) Lekker jy! 22 September 2023 2:55 PM
Happy 65th birthday, Andrea Bocelli! The opera singer celebrates a birthday today and so we celebrate some of his best music! 22 September 2023 10:39 AM
Do you have what it takes to be Cosafa's next female voice of football? Here's how to apply. 21 September 2023 5:47 PM
View all Entertainment
Dozens of London police officers hand in their firearm permits, army on standby This comes after a police officer was charged with murder. 25 September 2023 1:20 PM
Ukraine strikes Wagner mercenaries in Sudan: 'It's raised the stakes' Ukraine special forces are believed to be behind strikes on Wagner mercenaries in Sudan. 22 September 2023 2:06 PM
With Russia's Veto power, should we lower our expectations of the UN? Stripping Russia’s veto power on the Security Council is all but impossible. Perhaps we should expect less from the UN instead 22 September 2023 12:29 PM
View all World
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
Kenya’s new ambitious urban school meal plan could offer lessons for scaling up The meals provide nutrients necessary for brain development, reducing anaemia and stunting, and increasing immunity. 19 September 2023 11:09 AM
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year’s intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints. 21 September 2023 6:33 AM
Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global managemen... 20 September 2023 8:40 PM
Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car Don't believe the 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' line at the scene of an accident. Wendy Knowler follows up on t... 20 September 2023 7:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

SABC refusing to pay MultiChoice R37.7m to broadcast RWC not 'just about money'

7 September 2023 2:45 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Multichoice
South African Broadcast Corporation
2023 rugby world cup

It's the final countdown as the 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off tomorrow, 8 September.

Mandy Wiener interviews Gary Rathbone, Founder of Sportscape Media and Former SABC Sports General Manager.

Earlier this week, SABC announced that they were refusing to pay MultiChoice R37.7 million for the rights to broadcast live all potential Springbok games from the 2023 Rugby World Cup (RWC).

Instead, games will only be available on SuperSport Grandstand and Rugby channels on the most expensive DStv Premium package.

SABC has lodged a Competition Commission complaint against MultiChoice’s sports broadcasting division, SuperSport, in regard to sub-licensing restrictions.

Should MultiChoice hypothetically waive its fee, this could weaken its case at the Competition Commission, says Wiener.

Similarly, should SABC pay the R37.7 million fee, Wiener points out that it could undermine its complaint to the commission.

Rathbone says that both parties can come to an agreement which allows them to reserve all their rights in terms of the case before the Competition Commission, and agree on exceptions to broadcast the RWC at a reasonable price.

SABC released a statement this afternoon stating that "The SABC can confirm that the Corporation has been in constant engagements with Multichoice and has met all their requirements to conclude the agreement regarding the Rugby World Cup 2023. At this stage, the SABC is awaiting feedback from Multichoice."

Photto: Unsplash/Thomas Serer
Photto: Unsplash/Thomas Serer

RELATED: 2023 Rugby World Cup: Is the SABC robbing us or is MultiChoice being selfish?

RELATED: 'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring'

It's not just about the money.

Gary Rathbone, Founder – Sportscape Media and Former General Manager – SABC Sports

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SABC refusing to pay MultiChoice R37.7m to broadcast RWC not 'just about money'




7 September 2023 2:45 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Multichoice
South African Broadcast Corporation
2023 rugby world cup

More from Rugby World Cup 2023

[QUOTES] Springboks react to Ireland beating them in epic RWC Pool B match

24 September 2023 9:51 AM

Coach Jacques Nienaber, Captain Siya Kolisi, Ox Nche, Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman on their defeat by Ireland on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa lifts the Webb Ellis Trophy with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi following the side's 32-12 victory over England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

5 songs to add to your Bokke playlist (spoiler: You won't be able to sit still)

22 September 2023 2:55 PM

Lekker jy!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok play Ireland in Dublin on 5 November 2022. Picture: @Springboks.

SA vs Ireland: 'We're going to bulldoze them into submission'

22 September 2023 2:12 PM

The Springboks play Ireland on Saturday at 9pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"SA's changing strategy because they're worried about Ireland." Irish rugby fan

22 September 2023 11:36 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Meehan from Munster's Rugby Supporters Club about the Springboks vs Ireland game tomorrow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ireland produced a historic victory agains the Springboks at Newlands on 11 June 2016. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

SA vs Ireland: 'Springboks going to try to defeat them with blunt force trauma'

22 September 2023 8:59 AM

Some pundits are calling this the 'final' before the final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why TEAL? Here's how the colour made the cut for the Springboks' kit

20 September 2023 12:36 PM

The new colour of the Springbok kit has the nation divided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: World Rugby

Rugby World Cup 2023 Match Preview: France vs Namibia

20 September 2023 12:21 PM

Here's what you need to know about France versus Namibia at Stade de Marseille, on Thursday, 21 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

Springboks won’t don green and gold against Ireland, instead a 'new' third kit

19 September 2023 12:44 PM

A second alternative all-white kit will be worn for the Ireland game as the first alternative is too similar to Ireland’s green jersey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

https://www.tiktok.com/@kookie_kuhle/video/7277537027141291270?lang=en

Make Mondays public holidays 'for the Boks'! TikToker Kookie Kuhle's viral plea

19 September 2023 12:35 PM

This content creator's video went viral for this request during the Rugby World Cup and Kuhle's highly entertaining delivery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from rugbyworldcup.com

Can't find a Springboks jersey? Nike shuns small stores

19 September 2023 8:51 AM

Dirk Klopper of Kloppers Sport explains why Springbok rugby jersey replicas are in limited stock.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

21 people killed on Gauteng roads since start of Heritage Day long weekend

Local

'Water is an economic good that needs to be paid for'

Local

Dozens of London police officers hand in their firearm permits, army on standby

World

EWN Highlights

ActionSA 'very happy' to see SIU probing Rooiwal wastewater treatment project

25 September 2023 7:26 PM

21 people killed on Gauteng roads since start of Heritage Day long weekend

25 September 2023 6:46 PM

Gauteng warned to brace for potentially severe thunderstorms on Monday

25 September 2023 5:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA