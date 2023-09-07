SABC refusing to pay MultiChoice R37.7m to broadcast RWC not 'just about money'





Mandy Wiener interviews Gary Rathbone, Founder of Sportscape Media and Former SABC Sports General Manager.

Earlier this week, SABC announced that they were refusing to pay MultiChoice R37.7 million for the rights to broadcast live all potential Springbok games from the 2023 Rugby World Cup (RWC).

Instead, games will only be available on SuperSport Grandstand and Rugby channels on the most expensive DStv Premium package.

SABC has lodged a Competition Commission complaint against MultiChoice’s sports broadcasting division, SuperSport, in regard to sub-licensing restrictions.

Should MultiChoice hypothetically waive its fee, this could weaken its case at the Competition Commission, says Wiener.

Similarly, should SABC pay the R37.7 million fee, Wiener points out that it could undermine its complaint to the commission.

Rathbone says that both parties can come to an agreement which allows them to reserve all their rights in terms of the case before the Competition Commission, and agree on exceptions to broadcast the RWC at a reasonable price.

SABC released a statement this afternoon stating that "The SABC can confirm that the Corporation has been in constant engagements with Multichoice and has met all their requirements to conclude the agreement regarding the Rugby World Cup 2023. At this stage, the SABC is awaiting feedback from Multichoice."

It's not just about the money. Gary Rathbone, Founder – Sportscape Media and Former General Manager – SABC Sports

