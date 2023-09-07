NSPCA lays criminal charge against Julius Malema for animal cruelty
JOHANNESBURG - The National Council of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has laid a charge of animal cruelty against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema for what they’re calling the inhumane slaughtering of a cow.
This after a video went viral on social media platforms showing Malema taking several jabs on the back of the animal’s head using a knife.
The footage surfaced during the buildup of the EFF’s 10th birthday celebrations where animals donated to the party were being prepared for festivities, triggering a wave of outrage.
The NSPCA's Jacques Peacock said the animal appears to have suffered significant distress.
“After a thorough investigation into the contraventions depicted in the video, the NSPCA has laid criminal charges against Mr Malema in accordance with the act. The NSPCA will work closely with law enforcement and the prosecuting authority to ensure a comprehensive investigation and prosecution of the case,” said Peacock.
This article first appeared on EWN : NSPCA lays criminal charge against Julius Malema for animal cruelty
More from Local
Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in support of her impeachment.Read More
[LISTEN] 'We continue to recover money every month': UIF on TERS fraud cases
TERS was set up by the government as a means to intervene and rescue companies negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
Magudumana has the means and know-how to leave the country, says court
In delivering her judgment, Magistrate Estelle de Lange found Magudumana remained a flight risk, despite her passport being confiscated.Read More
Mkhwebane misconducted herself and is incompetent, Dyantyi tells MPs
MPs have gathered at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday afternoon to debate why suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane should be impeached or not.Read More
ANC heading to ConCourt in bid to keep its cadre deployment records from DA
The DA has been challenging the ruling party on its cadre deployment policy in two separate cases over the last three years, saying it wants to prove that these appointments have facilitated state capture and corruption.Read More
Rail devolution: ‘It would be a crime against residents to wait longer’
The City of Cape Town is set to embark on a legal challenge against the national government over our railways.Read More
Tshwane to review bargaining council's dismissal of bid to not hike salaries
The South African Local Government Bargaining Council ruled in favour of workers after the city approached it in August, requesting it be exempted from increasing workers' wages for 2023 due to financial constraints.Read More
Court to hear DA's case against NERSA tariff hike: ‘Electricity is a RIGHT’
The Democratic Alliance's case against the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s 30% electricity tariff hike is set to be heard in the North Gauteng High Court.Read More
WATCH: Nandipha Magudumana denied bail
Magudumana is expected to remain in custody at the Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre in Kroonstad.Read More