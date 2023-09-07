Rwanda sponsors Bayern Munich, sportswashing allegations follow
Clarence Ford speaks with Cai Nebe, Deutsche Welle Journalist (Skip to 02:56)
This deal will involve the club displaying “Visit Rwanda” sponsorship on their LED board.
Nebe says that this is a five year deal, and will likely cost Rwanda around €5 million (almost R103 million) per year.
However, this has attracted criticism as people say this deal is a form of sportswashing.
Sportswashing refers to attempting to use a sporting event to try and boost a government or individuals’ reputation.
RELATED: Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain
It is trying to portray Rwanda in a more positive light.Cai Nebe, Deutsche Welle Journalist
Rwanda has a record of human rights violations and authoritarian leadership.
According to Nebe Bayern, Munich says that they are trying to promote football growth within Rwanda.
They say the African continent is a place of opportunity.Cai Nebe, Deutsche Welle Journalist
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rwanda sponsors Bayern Munich, sportswashing allegations follow
More from World
No man left behind: Brave Vietnam vet awarded Medal of Honor 55 years later
President Biden presented the award to U.S. Army helicopter pilot Larry Taylor at the White House on Tuesday.Read More
Construction workers severely damage China’s Great Wall looking for shortcut
Finding a shortcut isn’t always the best answer.Read More
French state schools send home dozens of girls wearing banned Muslim abayas
France believes that any religious sign in state schools and government buildings violate secular laws.Read More
22 years in jail for ex-Proud Boys leader for role in Capitol Hill riot
In Enrique Tarrio's defence, his lawyer called him a 'misguided patriot' and a 'keyboard ninja'.Read More
Football star killed in Panama amid rising gang violence
Gilberto Hernández was shot and killed in the town of Colón which is overrun by gang violence.Read More
South Korean teacher takes her own life after harassment from learners' parents
Protests have broken out in South Korea over parent bullying.Read More
Global hunt launched to find Paul McCartney’s missing R280-million bass guitar
The Höfner bass guitar, bought in 1961, featured in several Beatles songs, including 'Love Me Do' and 'She Loves You'.Read More
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent
Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share.Read More
Burning Man chaos: 'It's like some kind of dystopian story'
More than 70,000 people have been left stranded after torrential rains at this year’s Burning Man festival.Read More