This deal will involve the club displaying “Visit Rwanda” sponsorship on their LED board.

Nebe says that this is a five year deal, and will likely cost Rwanda around €5 million (almost R103 million) per year.

However, this has attracted criticism as people say this deal is a form of sportswashing.

Sportswashing refers to attempting to use a sporting event to try and boost a government or individuals’ reputation.

It is trying to portray Rwanda in a more positive light. Cai Nebe, Deutsche Welle Journalist

Rwanda has a record of human rights violations and authoritarian leadership.

According to Nebe Bayern, Munich says that they are trying to promote football growth within Rwanda.

They say the African continent is a place of opportunity. Cai Nebe, Deutsche Welle Journalist

