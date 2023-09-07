No man left behind: Brave Vietnam vet awarded Medal of Honor 55 years later
Bongani Bingwa spoke to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist (skip to 2:07).
Fifty five years after serving in the Vietnam war a US army Captain has been awarded a medal for bravery.
Army attack helicopter pilot, Larry Taylor scrambled save four fellow serviceman surrounded by enemies on the ground in Vietnam in 1968.
Taylor's heroism was recognized by US President Joe Biden on Tuesday when he was presented with the Medal of Honor, an upgrade from the Silver Star he was originally awarded.
He was told to return to based when he had spotted four injured American troops.Adam Gilchrist, 702/CapeTalk UK correspondent
Rather than return to based, he disobeyed an order and went and rescued them.Adam Gilchrist, 702/CapeTalk UK correspondent
It has taken 55 years...to receive a medal of honour at the White House, America's highest military honour.Adam Gilchrist, 702/CapeTalk UK correspondent
"When I called Larry to let him know he finally was receiving this recognition, his response was, 'I thought you had to do something to receive the Medal of Honor,'" he said. "Let me say that again: He said, 'I thought you had to do something to receive the Medal of Honor.' Well, Larry, you sure as hell did something, man," said President Biden.
Click below to watch Vietman veteran Capt. Larry L Taylor received his medal from President Biden
Source : Wikicommons
