Spring = allergy season: are you overusing your asthma pump? Take the test





While everyone else blooms into Spring, some are sneezing and coughing into it because it's also allergy season.

Blooming flowers, pollen in the air, and temperature increases can trigger increased asthma attacks for those living with it.

Experts say that South Africa has the fifth-highest asthma death rate in the world while a new SABINA III asthma study shows that its because of "dangerously high levels of over-prescription and over-the-counter purchase of the blue SABA reliever pump."

What qualifies as overusing the blue SABA reliever pump?

Using the blue reliever pump three or more times a week is classified as overuse which is dangerous and can actually trigger more attacks since these pumps are only intended for emergencies because they do not treat inflammation in the airways.

There is increasing evidence that overusing the SABA inhaler, and in particular the use of more than three pumps a year, is associated with an increased risk of asthma attacks, hospitalisations, and even death.

How do you know if you're overusing your asthma pump?

Take this test to find out.

Here's to springing into allergy season like a boss!

