[WATCH] Bruce Whitfield reflects on 'the guy that introduced supermarkets to SA'
Mandy Wiener interviews Bruce Whitfield, Host of The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield (skip to 25:04).
Entrepreneur, visionary and humanitarian, Raymond Ackerman has passed away at the age of 92.
Ackerman, along with his wife Wendy, founded Pick n Pay in 1967, which became one of South Africa’s biggest and loved retail chains.
Whitfield reflects on his time shared with Ackerman and the legacy he leaves behind.
The guy was an absolute legend.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
An incredibly active participant in the value of Pick n Pay.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
He is the guy that introduced super-marketing to the country.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Watch Whitfield's interview with the late Ackerman below.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
