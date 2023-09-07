



Mandy Wiener interviews Bruce Whitfield, Host of The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield (skip to 25:04).

Entrepreneur, visionary and humanitarian, Raymond Ackerman has passed away at the age of 92.

Ackerman, along with his wife Wendy, founded Pick n Pay in 1967, which became one of South Africa’s biggest and loved retail chains.

Whitfield reflects on his time shared with Ackerman and the legacy he leaves behind.

The guy was an absolute legend. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

An incredibly active participant in the value of Pick n Pay. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

He is the guy that introduced super-marketing to the country. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Watch Whitfield's interview with the late Ackerman below.

RELATED: Raymond Ackerman dies at 92

RELATED: Politicians, business pay homage to late Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman

RELATED: Raymond Ackerman remembered... 'Whenever you saw him, he was smiling'

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Bruce Whitfield reflects on 'the guy that introduced supermarkets to SA'