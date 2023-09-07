Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
[WATCH] Bruce Whitfield reflects on 'the guy that introduced supermarkets to SA'

7 September 2023 3:34 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Bruce Whitfield
Raymond Ackerman
The Midday Report

Raymond Ackerman has passed away at the age of 92.

Mandy Wiener interviews Bruce Whitfield, Host of The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield (skip to 25:04).

Entrepreneur, visionary and humanitarian, Raymond Ackerman has passed away at the age of 92.

Ackerman, along with his wife Wendy, founded Pick n Pay in 1967, which became one of South Africa’s biggest and loved retail chains.

Whitfield reflects on his time shared with Ackerman and the legacy he leaves behind.

The guy was an absolute legend.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

An incredibly active participant in the value of Pick n Pay.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

He is the guy that introduced super-marketing to the country.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Watch Whitfield's interview with the late Ackerman below.

RELATED: Raymond Ackerman dies at 92

RELATED: Politicians, business pay homage to late Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman

RELATED: Raymond Ackerman remembered... 'Whenever you saw him, he was smiling'

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Bruce Whitfield reflects on 'the guy that introduced supermarkets to SA'




Picture screenshot.

© shadowstudio/123rf.com

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at the red berets' tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

@ adragan8/123rf.com

Image copyright: cendeced/123rf.com

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the National Assembly during his question and answer session in Parliament on 5 September 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X

Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman, who passed away on 7 September 2023 at the age of 92. Picture: Facebook

Raymond Ackerman.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: Supplied

Drinking while pregnant / Wikimedia Commons: Epop

