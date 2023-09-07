How fair trade coffee biz helps 'Bean There' do well while DOING GOOD
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of SA's first roaster of certified fair trade coffee - the Bean There Coffee Company.
Jonathan Robinson has managed to marry the two aims he's always had for his own business - to do well and to do good.
The entrepreneur is the founder of Bean There Coffee Company, South Africa's first roaster of certified fair trade coffee.
After the venture started out in his garage in 2005, Bean There now has roasteries in Johannesburg and Cape Town and its online platform offers coffee and related equipment.
"We are proud to offer the continent's best single origin, direct fair trade coffee beans in South Africa."
Robinson sources his coffee beans from small-scale farmers in East African countries including Ethiopia, Kenya and Rwanda.
The former IT professional shares his career journey with Motheo Khoaripe on The Money Show.
It was during a stint of travelling that Robinson met a Colombian Canadian running a fair trade coffee business through working with farmers in South America.
He returned home wanting to replicate this model, but with coffee growers on the African continent.
I loved the fact that you could have a business in something you were really excited about and got joy out of, and that you could really leave some sort of impact and make a difference in the lives of others.Jonathan Robinson, Founder - Bean There Coffee Company
I've really discovered the joys of fair trade and the opportunity to have a business in something that I loved which has always been coffee.. and to make an impact on the lives of small-scale farmers in East Africa... so it was a perfect combination for me of being able to hopefully do well and do good, together.Jonathan Robinson, Founder - Bean There Coffee Company
Robinson says the free trade market in the coffee industry was established with the idea that if you subscribe to paying people fairly, you need to pay fair prices regardless of market fluctuations to allow for a sustainable income.
He's passionate about the change that can happen in a community when this model is followed.
When you give people a margin in their lives it's incredible to see how they invest that... In the Rwandan cooperative we work with for example, those free trade premiums have been used to increase their quality significantly... There are all sorts of amazing initiatives around sustainable agriculture practices, nurseries, growing people's barista skills, milling plants...Jonathan Robinson, Founder - Bean There Coffee Company
They've used the free trade premiums to purchase cows for their community... They've used a pay it forward system where the calf that's born goes to another family, so the number of cows in the community has grown.Jonathan Robinson, Founder - Bean There Coffee Company
While treating everyone "fairly" is a fine balancing act when it comes to making sure the business remains sustainable, the rewards go both ways he adds.
Our approach is along the lines of fair trade really, we're fair across the system... so if we're fair in how we treat the farmers, fair in terms of how we pay our employees, in terms of how we treat our suppliers and in terms of our pricing for customers... I believe that the model works well.Jonathan Robinson, Founder - Bean There Coffee Company
People also have your back in that system. Interestingly, one of the benefits is that we really are looked after well by our producers, so in times when the coffee prices run and it's super expensive and producers are defaulting on contracts in favour of selling at higher prices, our producers have never done that...Jonathan Robinson, Founder - Bean There Coffee Company
Sometimes we've renegotiated contracts, but as you honour people that you buy from it goes both ways, so they honour you with commitment, as well as the best coffee!Jonathan Robinson, Founder - Bean There Coffee Company
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How fair trade coffee biz helps 'Bean There' do well while DOING GOOD
Source : https://www.facebook.com/BeanThereCoffee/photos/pb.100064869454914.-2207520000/10156425271504794/?type=3
More from Business
Lady R report: Why has the UAE entered the equation late in the day?
It's felt that the 'executive summary' of the inquiry into the Lady R docking has raised yet more questions, one of which is the sudden appearance of the United Arab Emirates.Read More
Sanlam profits jump threefold after a tough 3 years
The Money Show interviews CFO Abigail Mukhuba after Sanlam posts its half-year results.Read More
Legal battle over Karpowerships: 'It's a 20-year decision, don't take shortcuts'
Another legal challenge is looming over Karpowerships in Saldanha Bay - environmental groups say Minister Barbara Creecy's latest decision was unlawful.Read More
'We must force rail devolution process to start' - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
The City of Cape Town will be lodging an intergovernmental dispute against President Cyril Ramaphosa over railway devolution.Read More
Raymond Ackerman dies at 92
Pick n Pay - the company Ackerman founded in 1967 with his wife Wendy - expressed "profound sadness" regarding the death of "a visionary entrepreneur, humanitarian and a great South African".Read More
Tough times for SAB as consumers prioritise necessities above beer
People are not only spending less, they're reprioritising as economic reality bites says South African Breweries' Fatsani Banda.Read More
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising
Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex?
On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at business parks and residential estates - are we allowed to refuse?Read More
Business confidence regains some ground after steady decline since end of 2022
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence regained some ground in the third quarter of 2023, after a steady decline from Q4 of 2022.Read More
More from Local
Legal battle over Karpowerships: 'It's a 20-year decision, don't take shortcuts'
Another legal challenge is looming over Karpowerships in Saldanha Bay - environmental groups say Minister Barbara Creecy's latest decision was unlawful.Read More
Deal or No Deal SA changing the lives of South Africans with R3 million in wins
Inmates allegedly torched Kutama prison after torture allegations were ignored
Inmates at the Kutama-Sinthumule Correctional Centre allegedly started a fire after prison management ignored their concerns.Read More
"A long life, a life well-lived." Raymond Ackerman has done so much
Barbara Friedman remembers Raymond Ackerman and the legacy he leaves behind.Read More
[WATCH] Bruce Whitfield reflects on 'the guy that introduced supermarkets to SA'
Raymond Ackerman has passed away at the age of 92.Read More
The missing 8: Customer shocked by MIA strawberry swirls on biscuits
Do you return to the shop and ask for a refund when dissatisfied?Read More
‘There is a religious obligation to vote’ – faith leaders
Religious leader in the country have expressed concern about the “moral crisis” South Africa is in, and want to see change.Read More
NSPCA lays criminal charge against Julius Malema for animal cruelty
Ahead of the EFF's 10th birthday celebrations in July, a video went viral on social media showing EFF leader Malema taking several jabs on the back of a cow's head using a knife.Read More
Irregular expenditure exemption a corruption loophole? Not so, says Treasury
Treasury says, the instruction is not intended to hide fruitless and wasteful expenditure nor to avoid accountability for it.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Spring = allergy season: are you overusing your asthma pump? Take the test
According to new studies, blue SABA reliever asthma pumps are being overused - take the test to find out if you're overusing yours.Read More
An expert's guide on how to recover from childbirth
Listen to your body and avoid comparison as everybody and every pregnancy is different.Read More
The show goes on! 7de Laan resumes production
The remaining episodes must be filmed before 24 October and its last episode will air on 26 December.Read More
[LISTEN] Why you should consider using the 'Buy Now, Pay Later' payment option
Interest free and fee free? Sign me up!Read More
European Honey Buzzard bird flies to Mzansi and back to Finland in 42 days
See this bird's incredible journey in a picture.Read More
Minding your money: how to stretch what you have to the end of the month
Across the world rising inflation rates and a soaring cost of living has families struggling to make ends meet.Read More
Woolworths goes viral with R24.99 ready-made amagwinya and dombolo
Woolies Food's latest gift is conveniently made amagwinya and dombolo but is SA happy?Read More
Fate or mistake: Research shows that human existence may be an accident
It’s reassuring to falsely imagine that complex bodies and brains like ours are the inevitable consequence of evolution.Read More
3 tips to diversify your investments to reap future financial benefis
Tahn Hendricks, Financial Advisor at Hereford Group shares tips to diversify your financial portfolio.Read More