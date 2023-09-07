Sanlam profits jump threefold after a tough 3 years





Sanlam Johannesburg - image supplied

Sanlam has reported a strong financial performance for the first six months of 2023.

The financial services group said its earnings pattern was back on track after a tough three years.

Management described this period as a series of one-in-25 or one-in-100-year events between 2020 to 2022, highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Releasing its half-year results on Thursday, Sanlam noted that its improved performance was broad-based.

"Strong profitability in the group’s life insurance, credit and general insurance operations, and a steady performance from investment management, underpinned the pleasing overall group performance."

The Group’s net result from financial services - its measure of underlying earnings performance - increased by 26%.

The general insurance line of business rose by 38%, life insurance by 28% and credit and structuring by 36%.

The group’s key earnings metric, cash net results from financial services, increased by 30%.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) jumped 118% to 339 cents per share (compared to 156 cents for the previous period).

Total new business volumes were up 19% to R191 billion.st-block-30

This week the insurer also announced the completion of its R35 billion African tie-up with international financial services giant, German-based Allianz.

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Abigail Mukhuba, Chief Finance Officer and Finance Director at Sanlam.

During their difficult three years they continued to focus on the basics of the business in terms of things like ensuring good client service, Mukhuba says.

...and making sure that we do the fundamentals of running our operations, making sure that we're prudent in putting aside reserves for when the tide is low and you pretty much work hard at making sure that your business is able to survive... then when the times do turn it actually becomes slightly easier to see the upside of your efforts. Abigail Mukhuba, Chief Finance Officer - Sanlam

In this half that's what we've experienced, where we're seeing all the management actions that have been put in place over the last 18 months or so coming to fruition and delivering on bottom line results. Abigail Mukhuba, Chief Finance Officer - Sanlam

