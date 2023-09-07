Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Legal battle over Karpowerships: 'It's a 20-year decision, don't take shortcuts' Another legal challenge is looming over Karpowerships in Saldanha Bay - environmental groups say Minister Barbara Creecy's latest... 7 September 2023 7:19 PM
Deal or No Deal SA changing the lives of South Africans with R3 million in wins And you could be next! 7 September 2023 6:07 PM
Inmates allegedly torched Kutama prison after torture allegations were ignored Inmates at the Kutama-Sinthumule Correctional Centre allegedly started a fire after prison management ignored their concerns. 7 September 2023 5:30 PM
View all Local
Mosebenzi Zwane faces more punishment after failing to appear before Parly In March, Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests found Zwane guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored t... 7 September 2023 12:07 PM
'Ramaphosa and his Ministers are giving apartheid credit it does not deserve' As we near the next election, the ANC - in power for three decades - wants voters to link SA's current crises to apartheid. 7 September 2023 10:09 AM
ATM wants secret vote on Mkhwebane to prevent MPs being coerced by parties The African Transformation Movement is calling for a secret ballot over Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Section 194 committee report. 6 September 2023 2:22 PM
View all Politics
Sanlam profits jump threefold after a tough 3 years The Money Show interviews CFO Abigail Mukhuba after Sanlam posts its half-year results. 7 September 2023 7:42 PM
'We must force rail devolution process to start' - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis The City of Cape Town will be lodging an intergovernmental dispute against President Cyril Ramaphosa over railway devolution. 7 September 2023 8:39 AM
Raymond Ackerman dies at 92 Pick n Pay - the company Ackerman founded in 1967 with his wife Wendy - expressed "profound sadness" regarding the death of "a vis... 7 September 2023 7:14 AM
View all Business
Spring = allergy season: are you overusing your asthma pump? Take the test According to new studies, blue SABA reliever asthma pumps are being overused - take the test to find out if you're overusing yours... 7 September 2023 5:38 PM
An expert's guide on how to recover from childbirth Listen to your body and avoid comparison as everybody and every pregnancy is different. 7 September 2023 3:48 PM
The show goes on! 7de Laan resumes production The remaining episodes must be filmed before 24 October and its last episode will air on 26 December. 7 September 2023 3:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
SABC refusing to pay MultiChoice R37.7m to broadcast RWC not 'just about money' It's the final countdown as the 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off tomorrow, 8 September. 7 September 2023 2:45 PM
Who will win the 2023 Rugby World Cup? This algorithm ranks the contenders The algorithm predicts that New Zealand has a 33.5% of winning a fourth title, followed by South Africa (26.2%). 7 September 2023 12:31 PM
Rugby World Cup 2023: Africa’s hopes lie with South Africa and Namibia, for now The three-time World Champions South Africa and underdogs Namibia; their chances and the state of rugby union in Africa. 7 September 2023 8:57 AM
View all Sport
American teen dies shortly after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge’ The challenge involves eating an extremely spicy tortilla chip and waiting as long as possible before eating or drinking something... 7 September 2023 4:52 PM
Freddie Mercury’s piano sells for a record £1.7 million in huge auction Thousands of items belonging to Freddie Mercury was sold at a live auction on 6 September. 7 September 2023 3:25 PM
[WATCH] Lira’s first performance since having a stroke leaves fans emotional Lira suffered from a stroke which affected her ability to comprehend and communicate last year. 7 September 2023 12:28 PM
View all Entertainment
Rwanda sponsors Bayern Munich, sportswashing allegations follow Germany’s biggest football club, Bayern Munich, has struck a controversial sponsorship deal with Rwanda. 7 September 2023 5:43 PM
No man left behind: Brave Vietnam vet awarded Medal of Honor 55 years later President Biden presented the award to U.S. Army helicopter pilot Larry Taylor at the White House on Tuesday. 7 September 2023 5:07 PM
Construction workers severely damage China’s Great Wall looking for shortcut Finding a shortcut isn’t always the best answer. 6 September 2023 12:01 PM
View all World
SALGA convenes the National Members Assembly in Gauteng This two-day gathering is centred around Building a Sustainable, Responsive, & People-Centred Local Government. 5 September 2023 5:45 PM
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring' For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 September 2023 7:05 AM
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex? On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at... 6 September 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Deal or No Deal SA changing the lives of South Africans with R3 million in wins

7 September 2023 6:07 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Deal or No Deal South Africa

And you could be next!

The exhilarating weeknight game show Deal or No Deal South Africa has captivated audiences across the country, providing ordinary citizens with unprecedented opportunities to change their lives.

Since its debut on SABC 1 on 6 March, Deal or No Deal South Africa has given away a total of R3 million to deserving South Africans trying to make ends meet and follow their dreams.

Watch the most life-changing, goosebumps-inducing, tear-jerking moments below.

@dealornodealza From R1 to R250 000 every week night, we’ve given away a total of R3 million in collaboration with @Lottostar SA ♬ original sound - Deal or No Deal SA

RELATED: Deal or No Deal SA impacts ordinary South Africans with life-changing wins

RELATED: Mom takes home R50k on Deal Or No Deal SA: 'I did it for my kid's education'

RELATED: Bra Yandisa takes home R125k in SA’s second largest 'Deal or No Deal' win

RELATED: (WATCH) Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA

Catch Deal or No Deal South Africa on SABC 1, Monday to Friday, in prime time from 7:30pm to 8pm and then again the following day on SABC 3, Mondays to Friday at 5:30pm.

To become a contestant on the show and to stand a chance to win up to R250 000, visit the Deal or No Deal SA website OR SMS “PLAY” to 43066.

Follow @DealorNoDealZA on social media for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Deal or No Deal SA changing the lives of South Africans with R3 million in wins




7 September 2023 6:07 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Deal or No Deal South Africa

More from Local

A Karpowership. Picture: @karpowership/Facebook

Legal battle over Karpowerships: 'It's a 20-year decision, don't take shortcuts'

7 September 2023 7:19 PM

Another legal challenge is looming over Karpowerships in Saldanha Bay - environmental groups say Minister Barbara Creecy's latest decision was unlawful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A communal cafeteria at the Kutama-Sinthumule Correctional Centre in Limpopo. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Inmates allegedly torched Kutama prison after torture allegations were ignored

7 September 2023 5:30 PM

Inmates at the Kutama-Sinthumule Correctional Centre allegedly started a fire after prison management ignored their concerns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman, who passed away on 7 September 2023 at the age of 92. Picture: Facebook

"A long life, a life well-lived." Raymond Ackerman has done so much

7 September 2023 4:13 PM

Barbara Friedman remembers Raymond Ackerman and the legacy he leaves behind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bruce Whitfield and Raymond Ackerman

[WATCH] Bruce Whitfield reflects on 'the guy that introduced supermarkets to SA'

7 September 2023 3:34 PM

Raymond Ackerman has passed away at the age of 92.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture screenshot.

The missing 8: Customer shocked by MIA strawberry swirls on biscuits

7 September 2023 2:54 PM

Do you return to the shop and ask for a refund when dissatisfied?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© shadowstudio/123rf.com

‘There is a religious obligation to vote’ – faith leaders

7 September 2023 1:12 PM

Religious leader in the country have expressed concern about the “moral crisis” South Africa is in, and want to see change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at the red berets’ tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

NSPCA lays criminal charge against Julius Malema for animal cruelty

7 September 2023 1:07 PM

Ahead of the EFF's 10th birthday celebrations in July, a video went viral on social media showing EFF leader Malema taking several jabs on the back of a cow's head using a knife.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ adragan8/123rf.com

Irregular expenditure exemption a corruption loophole? Not so, says Treasury

7 September 2023 12:59 PM

Treasury says, the instruction is not intended to hide fruitless and wasteful expenditure nor to avoid accountability for it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: cendeced/123rf.com

SAPS issues directive to stop dagga arrests: ‘Police abused their discretion’

7 September 2023 12:36 PM

The South African Police service has issued a directive to not arrest people for possession of cannabis for personal use.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the National Assembly during his question and answer session in Parliament on 5 September 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X

'Ramaphosa and his Ministers are giving apartheid credit it does not deserve'

7 September 2023 10:09 AM

As we near the next election, the ANC - in power for three decades - wants voters to link SA's current crises to apartheid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Photo: Pixabay/avantrend

American teen dies shortly after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge’

7 September 2023 4:52 PM

The challenge involves eating an extremely spicy tortilla chip and waiting as long as possible before eating or drinking something for relief.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Queen frontman, Freddie Mercury. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Carl Lender

Freddie Mercury’s piano sells for a record £1.7 million in huge auction

7 September 2023 3:25 PM

Thousands of items belonging to Freddie Mercury was sold at a live auction on 6 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African singer, Lira. Photo: Twitter/Miss_Lira

[WATCH] Lira’s first performance since having a stroke leaves fans emotional

7 September 2023 12:28 PM

Lira suffered from a stroke which affected her ability to comprehend and communicate last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American singer, Gloria Gaynor. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Thomas Rodenbücher

Happy 80th birthday, Gloria Gaynor! The story of her disco hit ‘I Will Survive’

7 September 2023 11:16 AM

The massive hit almost didn't make it to the studio if it wasn't for Gloria Gaynor's passion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been married for four years. Photo: Instagram/SophieT (screenshot)

Joe Jonas files for 'amicable' divorce from Sophie Turner

7 September 2023 9:28 AM

Joe Jonas reportedly filed for divorce on Tuesday (5 September).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late Amapiano rapper, Costa Titch. Photo: Instagram/costatitch

Costa Titch’s manager gets the boot after posting eerie video on social media

6 September 2023 12:33 PM

The viral video, showing Titch out with friends, caused shock and confusion amongst fans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A sh#tty situation? Plane makes u-turn after passenger's explosive diarrhoea

6 September 2023 12:24 PM

Stomach-turning footage has gone viral since a plane made a u-turn from take-off as a passenger had explosive diarrhoea mid-air.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Miley Cyrus - Image by Eva Rinaldi Flickr

Miley Cyrus funded Bangerz Tour and made R0 from it because 'fans deserved it'

6 September 2023 10:33 AM

It's reported that the singer and actress "didn't make a dime" from her 2014 Bangerz Tour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk / Wikimedia Commons: Daniel Oberhaus

Elon Musk 'stayed up all night' after buying Twitter/X, says ex

6 September 2023 10:25 AM

What does a billionaire do after a life-changing purchase? If you're Elon Musk, you do this, surprisingly...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapper and fashion designer, Kanye West. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/David Shankbone

[PICS] Kanye West caught with pants down in 'intimate act' with 'wife' in Italy

6 September 2023 10:05 AM

West and Censori are reportedly under police investigation after a picture shows them in a seemingly erotic public act.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Woolworths goes viral with R24.99 ready-made amagwinya and dombolo

Lifestyle

Who will win the 2023 Rugby World Cup? This algorithm ranks the contenders

Sport

'Ramaphosa and his Ministers are giving apartheid credit it does not deserve'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Kutuswa uAckerman ngemisebenzi yakhe, uvulelwe icala uMalema

7 September 2023 9:35 PM

Mashatile calls for Phala Phala findings from state institutions to be accepted

7 September 2023 9:34 PM

Senzo Meyiwa's alleged killers celebrated the news of his death, court told

7 September 2023 8:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA