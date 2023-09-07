Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
George Maluleka opens up about the highs & lows of being a pro footballer in SA

7 September 2023 8:15 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Ajax Cape Town
AmaZulu
George Maluleka
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
#MSW

Maluleka's represented six clubs in PSL, including stints at Supersport United, Ajax Cape Town and Kaizer Chiefs during a 17-year career.

Robert Marawa interviews George Maluleka, AmaZulu midfielder.

George Maluleka is stalwart of South African football.

He's represented no fewer than six clubs in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), including stints at Supersport United, Ajax Cape Town and Kaizer Chiefs.

During his 17-year career, the highs of winning a league title are his fondest memories as a footballer, but the lows of letting slip, the chance of winning the PSL title with Ajax Cape Town in 2011 is equally etched in his memory.

The Urban Warriors needed a win on the final day of the season to clinch a maiden league title, but only managed a draw against Maritzburg United. Orlando Pirates would go on to win the title that season.

It could've been nerves. It could have been unfamiliar territory. If you look at the season before, Ajax had just survived relegation. And to be in that position of 'guys, today we're not fighting for relegation, but for the titles.

George Maluleka, AmaZulu midfielder

That day showed me that nothing is certain until the last minute.

George Maluleka, AmaZulu midfielder

The 34-year-old's professional career started out in 2006 at Pretoria University, but it was at Amakhosi where 'Mido', as he's affectionately known achieved most of his success, winning a league title during his six-year stay at the club between 2014-2020.

Maluleka admits it was tough having to move on from Chiefs, a club for which he played more than 130 games.

There's never grudges. One thing you learn in football, especially football, is to never burn bridges. Despite how it happened, the separation between the two parties. They've done so much for me, Kaizer Chiefs, and I played my heart out for them. I know I left it all on the field for them.

George Maluleka, AmaZulu midfielder

Following his time at Chiefs, Maluleka had a short spell at Mamelodi Sundowns, before making the move to AmaZulu where he remains an integral part of the team, even after the arrival of new coach Pablo Franco Martin at the beginning of the current season.

Usuthu have had an indifferent start to the season, winning one, losing one and losing three of their opening five fixtures to leave the club one place above the relegation zone heading into the international break.

Just getting that pressure off of you. The first goal, the first three points. if you look at the way we started, it wasn't that bad. It wasn't the greatest of starts, but we were able to collect points in those games.

George Maluleka, AmaZulu midfielder

So what's next for George Maluleka? Football he says!

I'm still in the football space. I'm still a footballer.

George Maluleka, AmaZulu midfielder

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on 947 : George Maluleka opens up about the highs & lows of being a pro footballer in SA




