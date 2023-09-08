Streaming issues? Report here
bongani-show-cardjpg bongani-show-cardjpg
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mashatile promises to ‘put load shedding behind us’ by 2024 Deputy President Paul Mashatile has urged South Africans to bear with the current power outages to reap the rewards in the future,... 8 September 2023 6:59 AM
How fair trade coffee biz helps 'Bean There' do well while DOING GOOD Business insights from Jonathan Robinson, founder of SA's first roaster of certified fair trade coffee, on The Money Show 7 September 2023 9:38 PM
Legal battle over Karpowerships: 'It's a 20-year decision, don't take shortcuts' Another legal challenge is looming over Karpowerships in Saldanha Bay - environmental groups say Minister Barbara Creecy's latest... 7 September 2023 7:19 PM
View all Local
Lady R report: Why has the UAE entered the equation late in the day? It's felt that the 'executive summary' of the inquiry into the Lady R docking has raised yet more questions, one of which is the s... 7 September 2023 9:14 PM
Mosebenzi Zwane faces more punishment after failing to appear before Parly In March, Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests found Zwane guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored t... 7 September 2023 12:07 PM
'Ramaphosa and his Ministers are giving apartheid credit it does not deserve' As we near the next election, the ANC - in power for three decades - wants voters to link SA's current crises to apartheid. 7 September 2023 10:09 AM
View all Politics
Sanlam profits jump threefold after a tough 3 years The Money Show interviews CFO Abigail Mukhuba after Sanlam posts its half-year results. 7 September 2023 7:42 PM
'We must force rail devolution process to start' - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis The City of Cape Town will be lodging an intergovernmental dispute against President Cyril Ramaphosa over railway devolution. 7 September 2023 8:39 AM
Raymond Ackerman dies at 92 Pick n Pay - the company Ackerman founded in 1967 with his wife Wendy - expressed "profound sadness" regarding the death of "a vis... 7 September 2023 7:14 AM
View all Business
Spring = allergy season: are you overusing your asthma pump? Take the test According to new studies, blue SABA reliever asthma pumps are being overused - take the test to find out if you're overusing yours... 7 September 2023 5:38 PM
An expert's guide on how to recover from childbirth Listen to your body and avoid comparison as everybody and every pregnancy is different. 7 September 2023 3:48 PM
The show goes on! 7de Laan resumes production The remaining episodes must be filmed before 24 October and its last episode will air on 26 December. 7 September 2023 3:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
George Maluleka opens up about the highs & lows of being a pro footballer in SA Maluleka's represented six clubs in PSL, including stints at Supersport United, Ajax Cape Town and Kaizer Chiefs during a 17-year... 7 September 2023 8:15 PM
SABC refusing to pay MultiChoice R37.7m to broadcast RWC not 'just about money' It's the final countdown as the 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off tomorrow, 8 September. 7 September 2023 2:45 PM
Who will win the 2023 Rugby World Cup? This algorithm ranks the contenders The algorithm predicts that New Zealand has a 33.5% of winning a fourth title, followed by South Africa (26.2%). 7 September 2023 12:31 PM
View all Sport
Deal or No Deal SA changing the lives of South Africans with R3 million in wins And you could be next! 7 September 2023 6:07 PM
American teen dies shortly after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge’ The challenge involves eating an extremely spicy tortilla chip and waiting as long as possible before eating or drinking something... 7 September 2023 4:52 PM
Freddie Mercury’s piano sells for a record £1.7 million in huge auction Thousands of items belonging to Freddie Mercury was sold at a live auction on 6 September. 7 September 2023 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Rwanda sponsors Bayern Munich, sportswashing allegations follow Germany’s biggest football club, Bayern Munich, has struck a controversial sponsorship deal with Rwanda. 7 September 2023 5:43 PM
No man left behind: Brave Vietnam vet awarded Medal of Honor 55 years later President Biden presented the award to U.S. Army helicopter pilot Larry Taylor at the White House on Tuesday. 7 September 2023 5:07 PM
Construction workers severely damage China’s Great Wall looking for shortcut Finding a shortcut isn’t always the best answer. 6 September 2023 12:01 PM
View all World
SALGA convenes the National Members Assembly in Gauteng This two-day gathering is centred around Building a Sustainable, Responsive, & People-Centred Local Government. 5 September 2023 5:45 PM
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring' For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 September 2023 7:05 AM
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex? On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at... 6 September 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Mashatile promises to ‘put load shedding behind us’ by 2024

8 September 2023 6:59 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
Paul Mashatile
Load shedding

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has urged South Africans to bear with the current power outages to reap the rewards in the future, while promising load shedding would be a thing of the past once government put its energy action plans into place.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Paul Mashatile has made a promise an end to load shedding by 2024.

He said it was the one thing that worried him greatly.

Speaking to the Parliamentary Press Gallery Association on Thursday night, Mashatile said South Africans need to bear with the power outages now to reap the rewards later.

READ MORE:

The deputy president said he was very worried about the frequency and intensity of load shedding.

But he said the drastic maintenance at power plants was necessary to bring an end to power cuts.

He put faith in the Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, to turn the situation around.

“We are very confident that we will end the year on a much better footing when it comes to load shedding.”

Mashatile said once government put its action plans into place, load shedding should become a thing of the past.

“We want to put load shedding behind us by next year. So, we are going to push, but we are very careful that we don’t push our power stations to the point of breakdown.”

Mashatile said government was engaging other countries to see how they could assist in alleviating the country’s energy crisis.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mashatile promises to ‘put load shedding behind us’ by 2024




8 September 2023 6:59 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
Paul Mashatile
Load shedding

More from Local

Image credit: Bean There Coffee Company on Facebook

How fair trade coffee biz helps 'Bean There' do well while DOING GOOD

7 September 2023 9:38 PM

Business insights from Jonathan Robinson, founder of SA's first roaster of certified fair trade coffee, on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Karpowership. Picture: @karpowership/Facebook

Legal battle over Karpowerships: 'It's a 20-year decision, don't take shortcuts'

7 September 2023 7:19 PM

Another legal challenge is looming over Karpowerships in Saldanha Bay - environmental groups say Minister Barbara Creecy's latest decision was unlawful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deal or No Deal SA is changing the lives of South Africans with R3 mill in wins

Deal or No Deal SA changing the lives of South Africans with R3 million in wins

7 September 2023 6:07 PM

And you could be next!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A communal cafeteria at the Kutama-Sinthumule Correctional Centre in Limpopo. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Inmates allegedly torched Kutama prison after torture allegations were ignored

7 September 2023 5:30 PM

Inmates at the Kutama-Sinthumule Correctional Centre allegedly started a fire after prison management ignored their concerns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman, who passed away on 7 September 2023 at the age of 92. Picture: Facebook

"A long life, a life well-lived." Raymond Ackerman has done so much

7 September 2023 4:13 PM

Barbara Friedman remembers Raymond Ackerman and the legacy he leaves behind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bruce Whitfield and Raymond Ackerman

[WATCH] Bruce Whitfield reflects on 'the guy that introduced supermarkets to SA'

7 September 2023 3:34 PM

Raymond Ackerman has passed away at the age of 92.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture screenshot.

The missing 8: Customer shocked by MIA strawberry swirls on biscuits

7 September 2023 2:54 PM

Do you return to the shop and ask for a refund when dissatisfied?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© shadowstudio/123rf.com

‘There is a religious obligation to vote’ – faith leaders

7 September 2023 1:12 PM

Religious leader in the country have expressed concern about the “moral crisis” South Africa is in, and want to see change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at the red berets’ tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

NSPCA lays criminal charge against Julius Malema for animal cruelty

7 September 2023 1:07 PM

Ahead of the EFF's 10th birthday celebrations in July, a video went viral on social media showing EFF leader Malema taking several jabs on the back of a cow's head using a knife.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ adragan8/123rf.com

Irregular expenditure exemption a corruption loophole? Not so, says Treasury

7 September 2023 12:59 PM

Treasury says, the instruction is not intended to hide fruitless and wasteful expenditure nor to avoid accountability for it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mashatile promises to ‘put load shedding behind us’ by 2024

Local

Woolworths goes viral with R24.99 ready-made amagwinya and dombolo

Lifestyle

Who will win the 2023 Rugby World Cup? This algorithm ranks the contenders

Sport

EWN Highlights

Mashatile promises to ‘put load shedding behind us’ by 2024

8 September 2023 8:59 AM

George Maluleka opens up about the highs & lows of being a pro footballer in SA

7 September 2023 10:15 PM

The day that was: JHB CBD squalor, NSPCA charges Malema, farewell PnP’s Ackerman

7 September 2023 10:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA