Goldfish on being stranded at Burning Man: 'Mud won't stop the music!'

8 September 2023 8:06 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Goldfish
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town
Burning Man festival

Dominic Peters of Goldfish speaks about his experience of being stuck in the muddy aftermath of heavy rainfall at Burning Man.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Dominic Peters of Goldfish about his experience at Burning Man where thousands of festival goers were trapped after heavy rains turned the area into a muddy quagmire.

Listen below.

Peters confirms that he and David Poole were stuck at Burning Man and managed to perform two sets before the heavy rains poured down. Peters says that they are now "safe, warm and dry" catching some sun in Mexico.

RELATED: BURNING MAN CHAOS: 'IT'S LIKE SOME KIND OF DYSTOPIAN STORY'

Kiewit asks if the natural disaster at Burning Man (as it was dubbed by professionals) was as bad as it looked online. Peters explains they were ankle-deep mud that turned into clay while vehicles and people couldn't enter or leave. However, he says Burners are like doomsday preparers - so if you were there and a true burner, you went into the event expecting that anything could happen.

RELATED: 'THERE'S NO WAY OUT': CHRIS ROCK, DIPLO AND OTHER CELEBS STUCK AT BURNING MAN

It was as bad as you made it out to be for yourself. When anything out of the ordinary happens, it's more about your reaction towards it. Most burners are prepared for that and are mentally open to experiencing something new.

Dominic Peters, GoldFish

Peters says the event "wasn't as bad as it was made out to be."

Most people weren't going to be leaving anyway for some time, but when you get the choice taken away from you then the panic sets in. The best thing was to just hang out at camp and wait it out.

Dominic Peters, GoldFish

Peters finally made it out a day and a half after the rains and caught a lift with other festival-goers before busses took them to safety. "Burning Man couldn't have done a better job mitigating the situation," says the GoldFish star. For future Burners, Peters recommends that "extreme conditions don't happen often but when they do, be prepared for anything."

One of the tenets of being at Burning Man is radical self-reliance so try and enjoy it, whatever comes up, just try and surf that wave.

Dominic Peters, GoldFish

And surfing the (muddy) wave is what GoldFish did...

Scroll up to listen to the conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Goldfish on being stranded at Burning Man: 'Mud won't stop the music!'




