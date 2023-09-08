What is it like being a player at a Rugby World Cup? Victor Matfield explains...
John Perlman speaks to former Springbok Victor Matfield about his experience at the Rugby World Cup.
There is no doubt that the Springbok camp is filled with excitement as everyone looks forward to the first game against Scotland.
RELATED: Who will win the 2023 Rugby World Cup? This algorithm ranks the contenders
Matfield says training days are important to remain fit and work on game plays; no one is really thinking about injuries.
As you get older, you manage yourself better with the contact training sessions, but you’re not thinking about injuries. You just want to feel good on game day.Victor Matfield, former Springbok
Matfield was part of the squad that took the 2007 Rugby World Cup title, beating England to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy for the second time.
While the excitement and adrenaline are great, it is important to take some time away from rugby and really relax on your off days.
RELATED: [Go Bokke! Here's where to get your Bok jerseys and tees for the Rugby World Cup](http://Go Bokke! Here)
You can’t be focused 24/7. On our off days, we would play golf and make it a full day so that you don’t hide in the hotel and don’t know what to do.Victor Matfield, former Springbok
Matfield says that, when it comes to sleeping arrangements, only the more experienced guys (who played more than 50 test matches) would have their own room.
The rest would bunk with someone.
But do players actually get enough sleep before big games? The short answer is 'no', but it's nothing a sleeping tablet can't fix.
I had a big tradition, the night before a game was always sweetie night – I would have a packet of marshmallows or chocolate, then a sleeping tablet.Victor Matfield, former Springbok
Game day for the Springboks at the 2023 Rugby World Cup is on Sunday, 10 September.
Kick-off is at 5:45 pm.
RELATED: [Everything to play for as the Springboks face Scotland on Sunday #RWC2023](http://Everything to play for as the Springboks face Scotland on Sunday #RWC2023)
Scroll up to listen to the discussion.
This article first appeared on 947 : What is it like being a player at a Rugby World Cup? Victor Matfield explains...
More from Sport
Rugby World Cup: "They won't see us coming." David O’Sullivan predicts finals
The clock is ticking before the Rugby World Cup kicks off later today - here's David O'Sullivan's predictions.Read More
SABC buys rights to broadcast (some) Rugby World Cup games just before kick-off
The agreement comes just in time for kickoff on Friday when France takes on New Zealand in the opening match.Read More
George Maluleka opens up about the highs & lows of being a pro footballer in SA
Maluleka's represented several clubs in the PSL, including stints at Supersport United, Ajax Cape Town and Kaizer Chiefs during a 17-year career.Read More
SABC refusing to pay MultiChoice R37.7m to broadcast RWC not 'just about money'
It's the final countdown as the 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off tomorrow, 8 September.Read More
Who will win the 2023 Rugby World Cup? This algorithm ranks the contenders
The algorithm predicts that New Zealand has a 33.5% of winning a fourth title, followed by South Africa (26.2%).Read More
Rugby World Cup 2023: Africa’s hopes lie with South Africa and Namibia, for now
The three-time World Champions South Africa and underdogs Namibia; their chances and the state of rugby union in Africa.Read More
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring'
For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
No money for new players makes Kaitano Tembo's job at Richards Bay even harder
The Natal Rich Boyz are winless in their opening five games of the season, languishing in the PSL relegation zone.Read More
US Open: Montjane and Ramphadi kick off their campaigns on a good foot
The US Open happening from 5 September to 10 September becomes the first of the four majors to feature draw sizes of 16 players for each of the men’s, women’s and quad singles.Read More