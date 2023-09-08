What is it like being a player at a Rugby World Cup? Victor Matfield explains...





John Perlman speaks to former Springbok Victor Matfield about his experience at the Rugby World Cup.

There is no doubt that the Springbok camp is filled with excitement as everyone looks forward to the first game against Scotland.

RELATED: Who will win the 2023 Rugby World Cup? This algorithm ranks the contenders

Matfield says training days are important to remain fit and work on game plays; no one is really thinking about injuries.

As you get older, you manage yourself better with the contact training sessions, but you’re not thinking about injuries. You just want to feel good on game day. Victor Matfield, former Springbok

Matfield was part of the squad that took the 2007 Rugby World Cup title, beating England to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy for the second time.

While the excitement and adrenaline are great, it is important to take some time away from rugby and really relax on your off days.

RELATED: [Go Bokke! Here's where to get your Bok jerseys and tees for the Rugby World Cup](http://Go Bokke! Here)

You can’t be focused 24/7. On our off days, we would play golf and make it a full day so that you don’t hide in the hotel and don’t know what to do. Victor Matfield, former Springbok

Matfield says that, when it comes to sleeping arrangements, only the more experienced guys (who played more than 50 test matches) would have their own room.

The rest would bunk with someone.

But do players actually get enough sleep before big games? The short answer is 'no', but it's nothing a sleeping tablet can't fix.

I had a big tradition, the night before a game was always sweetie night – I would have a packet of marshmallows or chocolate, then a sleeping tablet. Victor Matfield, former Springbok

Game day for the Springboks at the 2023 Rugby World Cup is on Sunday, 10 September.

Kick-off is at 5:45 pm.

RELATED: [Everything to play for as the Springboks face Scotland on Sunday #RWC2023](http://Everything to play for as the Springboks face Scotland on Sunday #RWC2023)

Scroll up to listen to the discussion.

This article first appeared on 947 : What is it like being a player at a Rugby World Cup? Victor Matfield explains...