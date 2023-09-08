China's draft law bans clothes that 'hurt the country's feelings'





Mandy Wiener speaks with Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent (Skip to 02:22)

The draft amendments to the public security law would make it a criminal offence to wear any clothes that ‘undermine the spirit’ of the country or hurt the feelings of the Chinese people.

This could include any clothing or speech that appears to slander or insult heroes, myths, or glorify invasions.

If you were caught dissing Mulan or Mao I guess you would be in trouble. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Violating these regulations could see offenders spending 15 days in jail and paying fines of up to 5000 yuan (around R13 000).

Many people have expressed concern that this law could lead to even more censorship and could be used arbitrarily.

How you define a conversation, or a shirt, or a dress, that could be anti-Chinese… I have no idea. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

© ogonekipit/123rf.com

This is ultimately a weapon against comedy, journalism, political opposition, and free speech. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

