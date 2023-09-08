Happy 46th birthday, Danny K! Five fun facts you probably didn’t know about him

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mango sale: 'Pravin Gordhan deliberately procrastinated' The Gauteng High Court is compelling Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to decide on the sale of Mango Airlines. 8 September 2023 8:46 AM
Mashatile promises to ‘put load shedding behind us’ by 2024 Deputy President Paul Mashatile has urged South Africans to bear with the current power outages to reap the rewards in the future,... 8 September 2023 6:59 AM
How fair trade coffee biz helps 'Bean There' do well while DOING GOOD Business insights from Jonathan Robinson, founder of SA's first roaster of certified fair trade coffee, on The Money Show 7 September 2023 9:38 PM
View all Local
Lady R report: Why has the UAE entered the equation late in the day? It's felt that the 'executive summary' of the inquiry into the Lady R docking has raised yet more questions, one of which is the s... 7 September 2023 9:14 PM
Mosebenzi Zwane faces more punishment after failing to appear before Parly In March, Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests found Zwane guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored t... 7 September 2023 12:07 PM
'Ramaphosa and his Ministers are giving apartheid credit it does not deserve' As we near the next election, the ANC - in power for three decades - wants voters to link SA's current crises to apartheid. 7 September 2023 10:09 AM
View all Politics
Sanlam profits jump threefold after a tough 3 years The Money Show interviews CFO Abigail Mukhuba after Sanlam posts its half-year results. 7 September 2023 7:42 PM
Legal battle over Karpowerships: 'It's a 20-year decision, don't take shortcuts' Another legal challenge is looming over Karpowerships in Saldanha Bay - environmental groups say Minister Barbara Creecy's latest... 7 September 2023 7:19 PM
'We must force rail devolution process to start' - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis The City of Cape Town will be lodging an intergovernmental dispute against President Cyril Ramaphosa over railway devolution. 7 September 2023 8:39 AM
View all Business
Happy 46th birthday, Danny K! Five fun facts you probably didn’t know about him From ‘Hurts So Bad’ to ‘Brown Eyes’, it's always a party with Danny K. 8 September 2023 10:33 AM
Spring = allergy season: are you overusing your asthma pump? Take the test According to new studies, blue SABA reliever asthma pumps are being overused - take the test to find out if you're overusing yours... 7 September 2023 5:38 PM
An expert's guide on how to recover from childbirth Listen to your body and avoid comparison as everybody and every pregnancy is different. 7 September 2023 3:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rugby World Cup: "They won't see us coming." David O’Sullivan predicts finals The clock is ticking before the Rugby World Cup kicks off later today - here's David O'Sullivan's predictions. 8 September 2023 10:28 AM
What is it like being a player at a Rugby World Cup? Victor Matfield explains... Victor Matfield was part of the squad that took the 2007 Rugby World Cup title. 8 September 2023 9:02 AM
SABC buys rights to broadcast (some) Rugby World Cup games just before kick-off The agreement comes just in time for kickoff on Friday when France takes on New Zealand in the opening match. 8 September 2023 8:30 AM
View all Sport
Goldfish on being stranded at Burning Man: 'Mud won't stop the music!' Dominic Peters of Goldfish speaks about his experience of being stuck in the muddy aftermath of heavy rainfall at Burning Man. 8 September 2023 8:06 AM
Danny Masterson ('That 70s Show') gets 30 years to life behind bars for rape Actor Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape. 8 September 2023 7:47 AM
Deal or No Deal SA changing the lives of South Africans with R3 million in wins And you could be next! 7 September 2023 6:07 PM
View all Entertainment
China's draft law bans clothes that 'hurt the country's feelings' China has drafted a new law that bans clothes or speech that could 'hurt the feelings’ of the country. 8 September 2023 10:14 AM
Rwanda sponsors Bayern Munich, sportswashing allegations follow Germany’s biggest football club, Bayern Munich, has struck a controversial sponsorship deal with Rwanda. 7 September 2023 5:43 PM
No man left behind: Brave Vietnam vet awarded Medal of Honor 55 years later President Biden presented the award to U.S. Army helicopter pilot Larry Taylor at the White House on Tuesday. 7 September 2023 5:07 PM
View all World
SALGA convenes the National Members Assembly in Gauteng This two-day gathering is centred around Building a Sustainable, Responsive, & People-Centred Local Government. 5 September 2023 5:45 PM
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring' For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 September 2023 7:05 AM
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex? On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at... 6 September 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Happy 46th birthday, Danny K! Five fun facts you probably didn’t know about him

8 September 2023 10:33 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

From ‘Hurts So Bad’ to ‘Brown Eyes’, it's always a party with Danny K.

Daniel Koppel, aka Danny K, celebrates his 46th birthday today (8 September).

The award-winning singer-songwriter is best known for his catalog of hit songs, which includes Hurts So Bad, Made 2 Love U and Brown Eyes.

Celebrate Danny K’s birthday with these five fun facts:

· He is a four-time South African Music Award-winner.

RELATED: Everything is a-OK with Danny K: Singer opens up about his latest music projects

· He performed for and had dinner with Oprah Winfrey.

· He was the co-founder of the crime-fighting charity SHOUT for a Safer South Africa. It was launched after the tragic and untimely death of Lucky Dube.

· Danny K is a Wits University alumni, holding a Bachelor of Arts degree.

RELATED: Danny K answers decidedly personal questions about his money

· He is married to Lisa Gundelfinger and the pair have two sons.


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 46th birthday, Danny K! Five fun facts you probably didn’t know about him




8 September 2023 10:33 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

More from Lifestyle

Image credit: Bean There Coffee Company on Facebook

How fair trade coffee biz helps 'Bean There' do well while DOING GOOD

7 September 2023 9:38 PM

Business insights from Jonathan Robinson, founder of SA's first roaster of certified fair trade coffee, on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: supplied

Spring = allergy season: are you overusing your asthma pump? Take the test

7 September 2023 5:38 PM

According to new studies, blue SABA reliever asthma pumps are being overused - take the test to find out if you're overusing yours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mom and baby / Pexels: Kristina Paukshtite

An expert's guide on how to recover from childbirth

7 September 2023 3:48 PM

Listen to your body and avoid comparison as everybody and every pregnancy is different.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The latest 7de Laan cast. Picture: Twitter

The show goes on! 7de Laan resumes production

7 September 2023 3:06 PM

The remaining episodes must be filmed before 24 October and its last episode will air on 26 December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© maximkostenko/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Why you should consider using the 'Buy Now, Pay Later' payment option

7 September 2023 2:33 PM

Interest free and fee free? Sign me up!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Creepanta

European Honey Buzzard bird flies to Mzansi and back to Finland in 42 days

7 September 2023 1:37 PM

See this bird's incredible journey in a picture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Wavebreak Media Ltd/123rf.com

Minding your money: how to stretch what you have to the end of the month

7 September 2023 12:47 PM

Across the world rising inflation rates and a soaring cost of living has families struggling to make ends meet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Woolworths website

Woolworths goes viral with R24.99 ready-made amagwinya and dombolo

7 September 2023 12:36 PM

Woolies Food's latest gift is conveniently made amagwinya and dombolo but is SA happy?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Evolution / Pexels: Max Mishin

Fate or mistake: Research shows that human existence may be an accident

7 September 2023 12:22 PM

It’s reassuring to falsely imagine that complex bodies and brains like ours are the inevitable consequence of evolution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A worn-out empty wallet. Picture: Pixabay.com

3 tips to diversify your investments to reap future financial benefits

7 September 2023 11:44 AM

Tahn Hendricks, Financial Advisor at Hereford Group shares tips to diversify your financial portfolio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SABC buys rights to broadcast (some) Rugby World Cup games just before kick-off

Entertainment Sport

Mango sale: 'Pravin Gordhan deliberately procrastinated'

Local

What is it like being a player at a Rugby World Cup? Victor Matfield explains...

Sport

EWN Highlights

Sewage-covered graves leave Durban family outraged by municipal officials

8 September 2023 1:21 PM

Mashatile ready for lifestyle audit after laying bare his assets

8 September 2023 1:17 PM

Murder-accused in e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala case set to appear in court

8 September 2023 12:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA