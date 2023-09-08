Happy 46th birthday, Danny K! Five fun facts you probably didn’t know about him
Daniel Koppel, aka Danny K, celebrates his 46th birthday today (8 September).
The award-winning singer-songwriter is best known for his catalog of hit songs, which includes Hurts So Bad, Made 2 Love U and Brown Eyes.
Celebrate Danny K’s birthday with these five fun facts:
· He is a four-time South African Music Award-winner.
RELATED: Everything is a-OK with Danny K: Singer opens up about his latest music projects
· He performed for and had dinner with Oprah Winfrey.
· He was the co-founder of the crime-fighting charity SHOUT for a Safer South Africa. It was launched after the tragic and untimely death of Lucky Dube.
@SHOUTSA #OperationCleanUp. Credit to my co founder @KabeloMabalane for mobilising us , and to all who volunteered and donated. Thank you 🙏🏼. Repair, restore, rebuild…TOGETHER 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/D3g0sOacnf' Danny K (@dannykmusic) July 18, 2021
· Danny K is a Wits University alumni, holding a Bachelor of Arts degree.
RELATED: Danny K answers decidedly personal questions about his money
· He is married to Lisa Gundelfinger and the pair have two sons.
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 46th birthday, Danny K! Five fun facts you probably didn’t know about him
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/COKk7DAM3ms/?img_index=1
