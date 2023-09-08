Inside the pages of 'Coloured': Understanding complexities of Coloured culture





Lester Kiewit interviews Tessa Dooms and Lynsey Ebony Chutel, Authors of Coloured: How classification became culture.

'Not being black enough or white enough’– If you identify as 'Coloured', this is a phrase that you've either heard or felt at some point in your life.

Despite the fact that Coloured as an ethnicity and racial demographic is intertwined in the creation of the South Africa that we know today as pointed out in the book, Coloured communities are disdained as people with no clear heritage or culture.

Coloured challenges this notion and changes the narrative by taking a deep dive into the history of Coloured people as descendants of indigenous Africans and focusing on the people whose identity was molded and shaped by colonisation, slavery, and the racial political hierarchy.

Additionally, it highlights and celebrates that culture that the Coloured community has created for themselves, from food to music and lived experiences.

Dooms says that the death of Nathaniel “Lockie” Julies, a 16 year-old boy who was shot and killed by police officers just metres away from his home in Eldorado Park, sparked the creation of the book.

Coming from a media background, Dooms says that when trying to spread awareness of the murder, understanding the Coloured identity came into question.

We really didn't decide on the book. The book really came to us. Tessa Dooms, Author – Coloured: How classification became culture

We found ourselves having to answer questions about the Coloured identity but also questions about the experience of Coloured people. Tessa Dooms, Author – Coloured: How classification became culture

Chutel adds that the Coloured experience differs for people coming from different backgrounds.

Jokingly, she says that she'd never eaten bobotie ( a traditional Cape Malay dish) until she had visited Cape Town from KwaZulu-Natal.

For this reason, it was important to them to explore elements such as food, music, and language which make up one big culture.

The fact that a classification called 'other' existed and was official is shocking right? And that's the experience that binds us altogether. Lynsey Ebony Chutel, Author – Coloured: How classification became culture

Coloured: How classification became culture is available online at Takealot, Exclusive Books, Loot.co.za, Wordworth Books, Reader's Warehouse, and Raru.co.za.

