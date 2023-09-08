4 expert tips to protect your money from inflation
Warren Ingram, Co-Founder of Galileo Capital explains how you can beat inflation through smart investments in four ways.
Listen to what they are below.
What is inflation?
It's an increase in the value of money, causing the consumer price index (CPI) to increase.
When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.
"Inflation creeps up on us, you may feel poorer one month than another despite having the same salary." For example, a burger sold at popular fast-food franchise was R48.90 in 2018. In 2023, the same burger costs R99.50, notes Ingram.
You're getting the same thing for double the price in a period of five years.
So, how do you make your money work for you despite high inflation rates?
Ingram says, by investing in assets that has the potential to increase in value more than inflation does.
Ingram recommends considering these four things that could see a higher return on investment as inflation increases:
1) Place your money in high-interest savings or investments accounts - not under couch cushions or mattresses
2) Consider RSA retail savings bonds
If you've invested in one for the next two years, you'll earn exactly 9.25% a year, says Ingram.
3) Invest in various assets
Ensure that you invest in assets which grow faster than inflation with up to six percent return on investment a year.
Buying assets on the stock market or buying shares in companies that have a history of doing better than inflation is recommended.
Ingram says that this type of investing comes with high risks - so be prepared to play the long game and do your research before diversifying your investments.
4) Residential or commercial property also has a history of beating inflation, so consider investing in either, says Ingram
Here's to a secure financial future.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32525602_unrecognizable-woman-checking-a-long-grocery-receipt-leaning-to-a-full-shopping-cart-at-store-.html
