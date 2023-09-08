The top 10 most rugby OBSESSED countries, that may just surprise you





You can feel energy in the air across South Africa as we prepare ourselves for the springboks first game in the world cup this weekend.

While we know we are definitely huge rugby fans over here, we are not actually the most rugby obsessed in the world (but we are in the top 10).

In preparation for the start of the World Cup, the Grueling Truth compiled a list of the most rugby obsessed countries by analyzing their rugby related search interests.

Without further ado, here are the top ten most rugby obsessed countries:

1 - Papua New Guinea

In the lead by quite a significant margin is Papua New Guinea, an Island country in Oceania.

This country shows 21% more interest than its next closest competitor.

Their national team, The Kumuls, are ranked 84th in the world.

2 - Fiji

Even more support coming from Oceania, as Fiji is second in rugby interest.

Their team, the Flying Fijians, shows their country's interest is in theory and practice as they rank seventh in the world.

3 - Ireland

Coming in strong at number 3 is Ireland, who we will be playing on 23 September.

The Irish are currently the number one ranked team in the world.

4 - New Zealand

One of the teams that will be kicking off the first world cup game, New Zealand is the fourth most rugby obsessed country.

They also clearly like to keep things consistent as the All Blacks are ranked fourth in the world.

5 - South Africa

The reigning world champions and our home country are unsurprisingly in the top five most rugby obsessed country.

Our Springboks are currently ranked second in the world, although I have no doubt we will reclaim our rightful spot at the top soon.

6 - England

Up next the UK takes its place on the list as the sixth most obsessed with rugby.

England’s rugby team, the Roses, are ranked number eight in the World.

7 - France

Just narrowly beat out by the UK, the host of this years world cup are seventh in rugby obsession.

France’s National Team, Les Bleus, are third in the world and their captain Antoine Dupont is considered the best player in the world.

Photto: Unsplash/Thomas Serer

8 - Namibia

Up next is one of our neighbours, Namibia, sitting as the eighth most rugby obsessed nation.

Their team, the Welwitschias, are 21st in World Rugby rankings.

9 - Australia

Australia, who will be playing their first game in the World Cup this Saturday, the ninth most obsessed with rugby.

Like New Zealand, they are also keeping it consistent as the Wallabies are number nine in the world.

10 - Sri Lanka

Finally, rounding up the top 10 rugby loving countries, Sri Lanka ends our list.

The Tuskers, their national team, are currently ranked at number 46 in the world.

So there you have it, whether countries are obsessed because they’re the best or just love the sport, rugby’s appeal is world wide and we are clearly in for a festive few months.