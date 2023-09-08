South Africa’s great white sharks are changing locations. Here's why...

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mashatile promises to ‘put load shedding behind us’ by 2024 Deputy President Paul Mashatile has urged South Africans to bear with the current power outages to reap the rewards in the future,... 8 September 2023 6:59 AM
How fair trade coffee biz helps 'Bean There' do well while DOING GOOD Business insights from Jonathan Robinson, founder of SA's first roaster of certified fair trade coffee, on The Money Show 7 September 2023 9:38 PM
Legal battle over Karpowerships: 'It's a 20-year decision, don't take shortcuts' Another legal challenge is looming over Karpowerships in Saldanha Bay - environmental groups say Minister Barbara Creecy's latest... 7 September 2023 7:19 PM
View all Local
'We owe them nothing, 30 years is enough,' says Malema on ANC EFF leader Julius Malema says South Africans do not owe the governing party any loyalty when it comes to the 2024 general election... 8 September 2023 9:31 AM
Lady R report: Why has the UAE entered the equation late in the day? It's felt that the 'executive summary' of the inquiry into the Lady R docking has raised yet more questions, one of which is the s... 7 September 2023 9:14 PM
Mosebenzi Zwane faces more punishment after failing to appear before Parly In March, Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests found Zwane guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored t... 7 September 2023 12:07 PM
View all Politics
Sanlam profits jump threefold after a tough 3 years The Money Show interviews CFO Abigail Mukhuba after Sanlam posts its half-year results. 7 September 2023 7:42 PM
'We must force rail devolution process to start' - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis The City of Cape Town will be lodging an intergovernmental dispute against President Cyril Ramaphosa over railway devolution. 7 September 2023 8:39 AM
Raymond Ackerman dies at 92 Pick n Pay - the company Ackerman founded in 1967 with his wife Wendy - expressed "profound sadness" regarding the death of "a vis... 7 September 2023 7:14 AM
View all Business
Sexual consent: 'the reason doesn't matter, if the person says stop, you STOP' Whether you are in a long-term committed relationship, or enjoying a one-night stand, express consent for sex is always essential. 8 September 2023 1:50 PM
Knee pain: Why it happens and how you can fix it While it's common, it doesn't mean that you have to live with it. 8 September 2023 1:41 PM
Man divorces wife after catching her cheating on Google Maps Street View The Peruvian man got a little more than he bargained for when he checked Google Maps. 8 September 2023 1:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Know nothing about rugby but want to watch? Here's a quick beginners guide With everyone talking about the Bokke you might feel like getting involved in the gees - here are some basic tips about the game. 8 September 2023 2:31 PM
Man United record the biggest transfer loss in a decade – report Manchester United have spent a record £1.19 billion more on transfers than they have recoupled through player sales. 8 September 2023 1:18 PM
Rugby World Cup: "They won't see us coming." David O’Sullivan predicts finals The clock is ticking before the Rugby World Cup kicks off later today - here's David O'Sullivan's predictions. 8 September 2023 10:28 AM
View all Sport
Goldfish on being stranded at Burning Man: 'Mud won't stop the music!' Dominic Peters of Goldfish speaks about his experience of being stuck in the muddy aftermath of heavy rainfall at Burning Man. 8 September 2023 8:06 AM
Danny Masterson ('That 70s Show') gets 30 years to life behind bars for rape Actor Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape. 8 September 2023 7:47 AM
Deal or No Deal SA changing the lives of South Africans with R3 million in wins And you could be next! 7 September 2023 6:07 PM
View all Entertainment
China's draft law bans clothes that 'hurt the country's feelings' China has drafted a new law that bans clothes or speech that could 'hurt the feelings’ of the country. 8 September 2023 10:14 AM
Rwanda sponsors Bayern Munich, sportswashing allegations follow Germany’s biggest football club, Bayern Munich, has struck a controversial sponsorship deal with Rwanda. 7 September 2023 5:43 PM
No man left behind: Brave Vietnam vet awarded Medal of Honor 55 years later President Biden presented the award to U.S. Army helicopter pilot Larry Taylor at the White House on Tuesday. 7 September 2023 5:07 PM
View all World
SALGA convenes the National Members Assembly in Gauteng This two-day gathering is centred around Building a Sustainable, Responsive, & People-Centred Local Government. 5 September 2023 5:45 PM
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring' For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 September 2023 7:05 AM
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex? On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at... 6 September 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

South Africa’s great white sharks are changing locations. Here's why...

8 September 2023 12:34 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation
great white shark conservation

Conserving great white sharks is vital because they have a pivotal role in marine ecosystems.

Article by Alison Kock, Marine Biologist, South African National Parks (SANParks); Honorary Research Associate at the South African Institute for Aquatic Biodiversity (SAIAB), Alison Towner, Marine biologist at Rhodes University, Heather Bowlby, Research Lead, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Matt Dicken, Adjunct Professor of Marine Biology at Nelson Mandela University and Toby Rogers, PhD Candidate at the University of Cape Town.

South Africa is renowned for having one of the world’s biggest populations of great white sharks (Carcharodon carcharias). Substantial declines have been observed, however, in places where the sharks normally gather on the coast of the Western Cape province. Sharks congregate at these locations to feed, interact socially, or rest.

In Cape Town, skilled “shark spotters” documented a peak of over 300 great white shark sightings across eight beaches in 2011, but have recorded no sightings since 2019. These declines have sparked concerns about the overall conservation status of the species.

Conserving great white sharks is vital because they have a pivotal role in marine ecosystems. As top predators, they help maintain the health and balance of marine food webs. Their presence influences the behaviour of other marine animals, affecting the entire ecosystem’s structure and stability.

Marine biologists like us needed to know whether the decline in shark numbers in the Western Cape indicated changes in the whole South African population or whether the sharks had moved to a different location.

To investigate this problem, we undertook an extensive study using data collected by scientists, tour operators and shore anglers. We examined the trends over time in abundance and shifts in distribution across the sharks’ South African range.

Our investigation revealed significant differences in the abundance at primary gathering sites. There were declines at some locations; others showed increases or stability. Overall, there appears to be a stable trend. This suggests that white shark numbers have remained constant since they were given protection in 1991.

Looking at the potential change in the distribution of sharks between locations, we discovered a shift in human-shark interactions from the Western Cape to the Eastern Cape. More research is required to be sure whether the sharks that vanished from the Western Cape are the same sharks documented along the Eastern Cape.

Great white shark / Pixabay: SerenityArt
Great white shark / Pixabay: SerenityArt

The stable population of white sharks is reassuring, but the distribution shift introduces its own challenges, such as the risk posed by fisheries, and the need for beach management. So there is a need for better monitoring of where the sharks are.

Factors influencing shark movements

We recorded the biggest changes between 2015 and 2020. For example, at Seal Island, False Bay (Western Cape), shark sightings declined from 2.5 sightings per hour in 2005 to 0.6 in 2017. Shifting eastward to Algoa Bay, in 2013, shore anglers caught only six individual sharks. By 2019, this figure had risen to 59.

The changes at each site are complex, however. Understanding the patterns remains challenging.

These predators can live for more than 70 years. Each life stage comes with distinct behaviours: juveniles, especially males, tend to stay close to the coastline, while sub-adults and adults, particularly females, venture offshore.

Environmental factors like water temperature, lunar phase, season and food availability further influence their movement patterns.

Changes in the climate and ocean over extended periods might also come into play.

As adaptable predators, they target a wide range of prey and thrive in a broad range of temperatures, with a preference for 14–24°C. Their migratory nature allows them to seek optimal conditions when faced with unfavourable environments.

Predation of sharks by killer whales

The movement complexity deepens with the involvement of specialist killer whales with a taste for shark livers. Recently, these apex predators have been observed preying on white, sevengill and bronze whaler sharks.

Cases were first documented in 2015 along the South African coast, coinciding with significant behavioural shifts in white sharks within Gansbaai and False Bay.

Although a direct cause-and-effect link is not firmly established, observations and tracking data support the notion of a distinct flight response among white sharks following confirmed predation incidents.

More recently, it was clear that in Mossel Bay, when a killer whale pod killed at least three white sharks, the remaining sharks were prompted to leave the area.

Survival and conservation of sharks

The risk landscape for white sharks is complex. A study published in 2022 showed a notable overlap of white sharks with longline and gillnet fisheries, extending across 25% of South Africa’s Exclusive Economic Zone. The sharks spent 15% of their time exposed to these fisheries.

The highest white shark catches were reported in KwaZulu-Natal, averaging around 32 per year. This emphasised the need to combine shark movement with reliable catch records to assess risks to shark populations.

As shark movement patterns shift eastward, the potential change in risk must be considered. Increased overlap between white sharks, shark nets, drumlines (baited hooks) and gillnets might increase the likelihood of captures.

Beach safety and management adaptation

Although shark bites remain a low risk, changing shark movements could also influence beach safety. The presence of sharks can influence human activities, particularly in popular swimming and water sports areas. Adjusting existing shark management strategies might be necessary as distributions change.

Increased signage, temporary beach closures, or improved education about shark behaviour might be needed.

Shark warning flag / Pixabay: Counselling
Shark warning flag / Pixabay: Counselling

In Cape Town, for example, shark spotters have adjusted their efforts on specific beaches. Following two fatal shark incidents in 2022, their programme expanded to Plettenberg Bay. Anecdotal evidence highlights additional Eastern Cape locations where surfers and divers encounter more white sharks than before.

Enhanced monitoring and long-term programmes

Further research is required to understand the factors behind the movements of sharks and their impact on distribution over space and time. Our study underscores the importance of standardising data collection methods to generate reliable abundance statistics across their entire range. Other countries suffer from the same problem.

Additionally, we propose establishing long-term monitoring programmes along the Eastern Cape and continuing work to reduce the number of shark deaths.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africa’s great white sharks are changing locations. Here's why...




8 September 2023 12:34 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation
great white shark conservation

More from Lifestyle

Image: © milkos /123rf.com

Sexual consent: 'the reason doesn't matter, if the person says stop, you STOP'

8 September 2023 1:50 PM

Whether you are in a long-term committed relationship, or enjoying a one-night stand, express consent for sex is always essential.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Knee pain / Pexels: Towfiqu barbhuiya

Knee pain: Why it happens and how you can fix it

8 September 2023 1:41 PM

While it's common, it doesn't mean that you have to live with it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Ingo Joseph

Man divorces wife after catching her cheating on Google Maps Street View

8 September 2023 1:36 PM

The Peruvian man got a little more than he bargained for when he checked Google Maps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vegan vs carnivore diet / Pexels: Malidate Van

My ‘self-experiment’ comparing a vegan diet vs eating meat – Here's what I found

8 September 2023 1:28 PM

As I write this, nine months after the experiment finished, I’m still a committed vegan. Here's why.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photto: Unsplash/Thomas Serer

The top 10 most rugby OBSESSED countries, that may just surprise you

8 September 2023 1:08 PM

As rugby world cup season officially kicks off, the rugby spirit is in the air all around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coloured: How classification became culture / Instagram: Tessa Dooms

Inside the pages of 'Coloured': Understanding complexities of Coloured culture

8 September 2023 12:26 PM

Have you been told that you're not black enough or white enough? This book is for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

4 expert tips to protect your money from inflation

8 September 2023 12:10 PM

Warren Ingram, Co-Founder of Galileo Capital explains how you can beat inflation through smart investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African singer-songwriter, Danny K. Photo: Instagram/dannykj23

Happy 46th birthday, Danny K! Five fun facts you probably didn’t know about him

8 September 2023 10:33 AM

From ‘Hurts So Bad’ to ‘Brown Eyes’, it's always a party with Danny K.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Bean There Coffee Company on Facebook

How fair trade coffee biz helps 'Bean There' do well while DOING GOOD

7 September 2023 9:38 PM

Business insights from Jonathan Robinson, founder of SA's first roaster of certified fair trade coffee, on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: supplied

Spring = allergy season: are you overusing your asthma pump? Take the test

7 September 2023 5:38 PM

According to new studies, blue SABA reliever asthma pumps are being overused - take the test to find out if you're overusing yours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The top 10 most rugby OBSESSED countries, that may just surprise you

Lifestyle Sport

4 expert tips to protect your money from inflation

Lifestyle

Happy 46th birthday, Danny K! Five fun facts you probably didn’t know about him

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Kodwa wants national conversation over sports broadcasting rights

8 September 2023 5:02 PM

Abongile Mafalala murder case postponed over possible plea & sentence deal

8 September 2023 4:31 PM

Man accused of defrauding Eskom of R14m in 2013 makes first court appearance

8 September 2023 4:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA