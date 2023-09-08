Man United record the biggest transfer loss in a decade – report
Mandy Wiener speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories, including football clubs splashing around the cash.
Over the past decade, Manchester United have spent a record £1.19 billion more on transfers than they have recoupled through player sales.
Since 2014, the club spent an estimated £1.67 billion on transfers but only brought in about £481m, according to a report by Swiss-based research institute, CIES Football Observatory.
The report looked at the 100 most active clubs over the past decade (2014 to 2023) in terms of net transfer spending (incomings minus outgoing).
The second-highest net spend was Chelsea with £885.5 million.
Paris St Germain came in third with £865.8 million.
What do they all have in common? They are not buying success… Overall it appears that money can’t buy you silverware.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
Arsenal (£745m) and Manchester City (£732m) completed the top five.
