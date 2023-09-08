Sexual consent: 'the reason doesn't matter, if the person says stop, you STOP'





Clement Manyathela speaks with Dr. Elna Rudolph, Sexologist and Clinical Head of My Sexual Health and President of The World Association for Sexual Health

September is Sexual Awareness Month and this year the spotlight is being shone on consent.

Consent is the foundation of any healthy sexual encounter, whether it be the first time you’re with someone, or it is the hundredth time with your spouse.

It is not just about seeking permission or agreement, it is about creating a space where you and your partner feel safe, comfortable, and respected.

Every single person has the right to decide whether or not they want to have sex, with whom, and when, and should always be given the opportunity to act on those boundaries.

The requirements for sexual consent are that it must be voluntary, informed, and enthusiastic. It is not simply the absence of a ‘no’.

Every sexual encounter that happens outside of that context is illegal. Elna Rudolph, Sexologist/Clinical Head - My Sexual Health

Regardless of your relationship to the other person, whether you are partners, married, or strangers, forcing sex after they say no is sexual assault, and they have every right to say no.

In addition to this, consent to one specific act is not consent to anything else and either party should be able to withdraw consent at any time.

It does not matter what the reason is, if the person says stop you stop. Elna Rudolph, Sexologist/Clinical Head - My Sexual Health

For example, consent to kissing is not consent to things moving further and consent to sex in the past is not consent to sex in the future.

While some people in relationships may be able to rely on non-verbal cues, if you are at all unsure, Rudolph says it is always best to get verbal consent as this is the clearest.

If it seems like the person is unable to maintain eye contact with you or it seems like the person is uncomfortable in any way you do need to first get that verbal consent to go on. Elna Rudolph, Sexologist/Clinical Head - My Sexual Health

She adds that arousal is not consent, and you should not keep trying to push someone to have sex or ‘coerce’ them if they say no.

