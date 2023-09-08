Know nothing about rugby but want to watch? Here's a quick beginners guide

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mashatile promises to ‘put load shedding behind us’ by 2024 Deputy President Paul Mashatile has urged South Africans to bear with the current power outages to reap the rewards in the future,... 8 September 2023 6:59 AM
How fair trade coffee biz helps 'Bean There' do well while DOING GOOD Business insights from Jonathan Robinson, founder of SA's first roaster of certified fair trade coffee, on The Money Show 7 September 2023 9:38 PM
Legal battle over Karpowerships: 'It's a 20-year decision, don't take shortcuts' Another legal challenge is looming over Karpowerships in Saldanha Bay - environmental groups say Minister Barbara Creecy's latest... 7 September 2023 7:19 PM
View all Local
'We owe them nothing, 30 years is enough,' says Malema on ANC EFF leader Julius Malema says South Africans do not owe the governing party any loyalty when it comes to the 2024 general election... 8 September 2023 9:31 AM
Lady R report: Why has the UAE entered the equation late in the day? It's felt that the 'executive summary' of the inquiry into the Lady R docking has raised yet more questions, one of which is the s... 7 September 2023 9:14 PM
Mosebenzi Zwane faces more punishment after failing to appear before Parly In March, Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests found Zwane guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored t... 7 September 2023 12:07 PM
View all Politics
Sanlam profits jump threefold after a tough 3 years The Money Show interviews CFO Abigail Mukhuba after Sanlam posts its half-year results. 7 September 2023 7:42 PM
'We must force rail devolution process to start' - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis The City of Cape Town will be lodging an intergovernmental dispute against President Cyril Ramaphosa over railway devolution. 7 September 2023 8:39 AM
Raymond Ackerman dies at 92 Pick n Pay - the company Ackerman founded in 1967 with his wife Wendy - expressed "profound sadness" regarding the death of "a vis... 7 September 2023 7:14 AM
View all Business
Sexual consent: 'the reason doesn't matter, if the person says stop, you STOP' Whether you are in a long-term committed relationship, or enjoying a one-night stand, express consent for sex is always essential. 8 September 2023 1:50 PM
Knee pain: Why it happens and how you can fix it While it's common, it doesn't mean that you have to live with it. 8 September 2023 1:41 PM
Man divorces wife after catching her cheating on Google Maps Street View The Peruvian man got a little more than he bargained for when he checked Google Maps. 8 September 2023 1:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Know nothing about rugby but want to watch? Here's a quick beginners guide With everyone talking about the Bokke you might feel like getting involved in the gees - here are some basic tips about the game. 8 September 2023 2:31 PM
Man United record the biggest transfer loss in a decade – report Manchester United have spent a record £1.19 billion more on transfers than they have recoupled through player sales. 8 September 2023 1:18 PM
Rugby World Cup: "They won't see us coming." David O’Sullivan predicts finals The clock is ticking before the Rugby World Cup kicks off later today - here's David O'Sullivan's predictions. 8 September 2023 10:28 AM
View all Sport
Goldfish on being stranded at Burning Man: 'Mud won't stop the music!' Dominic Peters of Goldfish speaks about his experience of being stuck in the muddy aftermath of heavy rainfall at Burning Man. 8 September 2023 8:06 AM
Danny Masterson ('That 70s Show') gets 30 years to life behind bars for rape Actor Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape. 8 September 2023 7:47 AM
Deal or No Deal SA changing the lives of South Africans with R3 million in wins And you could be next! 7 September 2023 6:07 PM
View all Entertainment
China's draft law bans clothes that 'hurt the country's feelings' China has drafted a new law that bans clothes or speech that could 'hurt the feelings’ of the country. 8 September 2023 10:14 AM
Rwanda sponsors Bayern Munich, sportswashing allegations follow Germany’s biggest football club, Bayern Munich, has struck a controversial sponsorship deal with Rwanda. 7 September 2023 5:43 PM
No man left behind: Brave Vietnam vet awarded Medal of Honor 55 years later President Biden presented the award to U.S. Army helicopter pilot Larry Taylor at the White House on Tuesday. 7 September 2023 5:07 PM
View all World
SALGA convenes the National Members Assembly in Gauteng This two-day gathering is centred around Building a Sustainable, Responsive, & People-Centred Local Government. 5 September 2023 5:45 PM
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring' For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 September 2023 7:05 AM
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex? On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at... 6 September 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Know nothing about rugby but want to watch? Here's a quick beginners guide

8 September 2023 2:31 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Springboks
2023 rugby world cup
Cato Louw
Lunch with Pippa Hudson

With everyone talking about the Bokke you might feel like getting involved in the gees - here are some basic tips about the game.

Pippa Hudson speaks to Cato Louw, resident sports broadcaster who explains (simply) some basics about the Rugby World Cup for those of us who want to watch for the vibes. Listen below.

The first thing you need to know is that sport and rugby in South Africa is a nation builder so when it comes to the Rugby World Cup in particular, most South Africans are excited and the emotions are palpable!

So, if you've been bitten by the excitement bug but know absolutely nothing about the game, Louw shares what you need to know:

• The Rugby World Cup happens every four years. This year's kick-off happens tonight at 9pm on SABC and SuperSport (201 and 211 on DStv) with France taking on New Zealand.

RELATED: SABC BUYS RIGHTS TO BROADCAST (SOME) RUGBY WORLD CUP GAMES JUST BEFORE KICK-OFF

• The Springboks' first match happens on Sunday against Scotland at 5.45pm.

RELATED: EVERYTHING TO PLAY FOR AS THE SPRINGBOKS FACE SCOTLAND ON SUNDAY #RWC2023

• The world cup takes place over eight weeks until 28 October.

• South Africans wear 'Bok jerseys' which is a green and gold Springboks t-shirt in support of their home team - the Springboks particularly on Fridays which has been dubbed #BokFridays.

• France is the host of this year's world cup. The team is also a "hot favourite" that might take the win given their form and home advantage, says Louw.

• New Zealand and South Africa have won previous World Cups, three times. If South Africa wins this year it will be a "history making moment", winning with four titles which is the most of all countries.

• Make sure you cheer for the right team - the Springboks (AKA, the Bokke) are South Africa's home team and they're the guys in green and gold.

RELATED: FOUR SOUTH AFRICANS JOIN THE RUGBY WORLD CUP MATCH OFFICIAL PANEL

• The Springbok's squad is made up of 33 members which is bigger than its been before. Louw says that it makes sense so fresh legs can be swapped in and out of a game over the world cup.

• The concept of a game of Rugby is simple: two teams try and gain the most points in 80 minutes by trying to score points in the other team's half.

• The ball can never be passed forward only backwards or perpendicular, a team can only advance by passing or kicking the ball.

• Any team can win the ball at any time, this is usually done by the forward pack which consists of eight players, you also have a Back-line which consists of seven player - 15 altogether. • The forward pack is made up of Two Props (1and 3), one Hooker (2), Two Locks (4-5) and Three Loose forwards (6,7,8). The Back-line is up made up by the Scrum Half (9), Fly-Half (10), Left-wing (11), Inside-center (12), Outside-Center (13), Right-Wing (14) and the Full-Back (15).

• Scoring is called a try which = five points.

• A try is scored when the ball is grounded over the opponents’ goal-line in the in-goal area.

• People have been stressed about the controversial strategy: using seven forwards and one back-line player which can be dubbed as "risky" or being "innovative."

• Louw is betting on the Bokke because local is lekker but notes that it's going to be "one of the most competitive world cups in history."

RELATED: RUGBY WORLD CUP: "THEY WON'T SEE US COMING." DAVID O’SULLIVAN PREDICTS FINALS

Other technical game basics you might need to know are...

Five key rules

1) No shoulder pads or helmets in rugby.

2) The ball must be pitched backwards to your teammates.

3) There is no blocking to assist your runner.

4) Everyone runs with the ball and tackles equally. ...

5) When you are tackled you have one second to let go of the ball and purposely “fumble” the ball.

How scoring works beyond tries:

In rugby, scoring can be done with tries or with the following:

Penalty = Three points A penalty try can be awarded if a player would have scored a try but for foul play by the opposition. A penalty try is now worth seven points with no conversion attempted.

Conversion = Two points After scoring a try, that team can attempt to add two further points by kicking the ball over the crossbar and between the posts from a place in line with where the try was scored.

The conversion kick can be taken either as a place kick (from the ground) or a drop kick. In rugby sevens, due to the amount of time available for the conversion, drop kicks are taken, as shown in the video opposite.

Drop goal - Three points A drop goal is scored when a player kicks for goal in open play by dropping the ball onto the ground and kicking it on the half-volley.

RELATED: WHAT HAPPENS IN PARIS STAYS IN PARIS! RACHEL KOLISI TAKES SA WITH HER TO FRANCE

Other words you might hear during the game:

Yellow card: This is meant to punish players who play the game too aggressively and break rules - for this you get 10 minutes on the bench.

Red card: This behaviour warrants the referee sending players off the field.

Bunker review system: You might hear this one a lot and it's a technical system that monitors the referee's or umpires decisions to determine if a player's behaviour is foul or not without pausing or interrupting the game.

This system can also be used to upgrade a player's yellow card to a red card.

TMO: This is when referees refer back to a specific moment in the game with captured video footage in slow motion. It's used to determine wins and must take place within eight minutes.

And that's it!

Of course, the most important thing to remember is to have FUN while watching.

The Simpsons Go Sports GIFfrom The Simpsons GIFs

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Know nothing about rugby but want to watch? Here's a quick beginners guide




8 September 2023 2:31 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Springboks
2023 rugby world cup
Cato Louw
Lunch with Pippa Hudson

More from Sport

The Logo of Manchester United Football Club on the Jersey. Picture: 123rf

Man United record the biggest transfer loss in a decade – report

8 September 2023 1:18 PM

Manchester United have spent a record £1.19 billion more on transfers than they have recoupled through player sales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photto: Unsplash/Thomas Serer

The top 10 most rugby OBSESSED countries, that may just surprise you

8 September 2023 1:08 PM

As rugby world cup season officially kicks off, the rugby spirit is in the air all around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Rugby team played against Argentina on Saturday 29 July 2023. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter.

Rugby World Cup: "They won't see us coming." David O’Sullivan predicts finals

8 September 2023 10:28 AM

The clock is ticking before the Rugby World Cup kicks off later today - here's David O'Sullivan's predictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Springbok lock, Victor Matfield. Picture: Anthony Molyneaux/EWN

What is it like being a player at a Rugby World Cup? Victor Matfield explains...

8 September 2023 9:02 AM

Victor Matfield was part of the squad that took the 2007 Rugby World Cup title.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Zaian via Wikimedia Commons

SABC buys rights to broadcast (some) Rugby World Cup games just before kick-off

8 September 2023 8:30 AM

The agreement comes just in time for kickoff on Friday when France takes on New Zealand in the opening match.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka. Picture: Vumani Mkhize/EWN.

George Maluleka opens up about the highs & lows of being a pro footballer in SA

7 September 2023 8:15 PM

Maluleka's represented several clubs in the PSL, including stints at Supersport United, Ajax Cape Town and Kaizer Chiefs during a 17-year career.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photto: Unsplash/Thomas Serer

SABC refusing to pay MultiChoice R37.7m to broadcast RWC not 'just about money'

7 September 2023 2:45 PM

It's the final countdown as the 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off tomorrow, 8 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa lifts the Webb Ellis Trophy with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi following the side's 32-12 victory over England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama, Japan on 2 November 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Who will win the 2023 Rugby World Cup? This algorithm ranks the contenders

7 September 2023 12:31 PM

The algorithm predicts that New Zealand has a 33.5% of winning a fourth title, followed by South Africa (26.2%).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photto: Unsplash/Thomas Serer

Rugby World Cup 2023: Africa’s hopes lie with South Africa and Namibia, for now

7 September 2023 8:57 AM

The three-time World Champions South Africa and underdogs Namibia; their chances and the state of rugby union in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fans gather at OR Tambo, singing and dancing as they welcome the national rugby team home. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.

'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring'

7 September 2023 7:05 AM

For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Picture: Zaian via Wikimedia Commons

SABC buys rights to broadcast (some) Rugby World Cup games just before kick-off

8 September 2023 8:30 AM

The agreement comes just in time for kickoff on Friday when France takes on New Zealand in the opening match.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Goldfish on being stranded at Burning Man: 'Mud won't stop the music!'

8 September 2023 8:06 AM

Dominic Peters of Goldfish speaks about his experience of being stuck in the muddy aftermath of heavy rainfall at Burning Man.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: US Actor Danny Masterson. Picture: Red Carpet Report on Mingle Media TV from Culver City via Wikimedia Commons

Danny Masterson ('That 70s Show') gets 30 years to life behind bars for rape

8 September 2023 7:47 AM

Actor Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deal or No Deal SA is changing the lives of South Africans with R3 mill in wins

Deal or No Deal SA changing the lives of South Africans with R3 million in wins

7 September 2023 6:07 PM

And you could be next!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/avantrend

American teen dies shortly after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge’

7 September 2023 4:52 PM

The challenge involves eating an extremely spicy tortilla chip and waiting as long as possible before eating or drinking something for relief.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Queen frontman, Freddie Mercury. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Carl Lender

Freddie Mercury’s piano sells for a record £1.7 million in huge auction

7 September 2023 3:25 PM

Thousands of items belonging to Freddie Mercury was sold at a live auction on 6 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African singer, Lira. Photo: Twitter/Miss_Lira

[WATCH] Lira’s first performance since having a stroke leaves fans emotional

7 September 2023 12:28 PM

Lira suffered from a stroke which affected her ability to comprehend and communicate last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American singer, Gloria Gaynor. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Thomas Rodenbücher

Happy 80th birthday, Gloria Gaynor! The story of her disco hit ‘I Will Survive’

7 September 2023 11:16 AM

The massive hit almost didn't make it to the studio if it wasn't for Gloria Gaynor's passion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been married for four years. Photo: Instagram/SophieT (screenshot)

Joe Jonas files for 'amicable' divorce from Sophie Turner

7 September 2023 9:28 AM

Joe Jonas reportedly filed for divorce on Tuesday (5 September).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late Amapiano rapper, Costa Titch. Photo: Instagram/costatitch

Costa Titch’s manager gets the boot after posting eerie video on social media

6 September 2023 12:33 PM

The viral video, showing Titch out with friends, caused shock and confusion amongst fans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The top 10 most rugby OBSESSED countries, that may just surprise you

Lifestyle Sport

4 expert tips to protect your money from inflation

Lifestyle

Happy 46th birthday, Danny K! Five fun facts you probably didn’t know about him

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Kodwa wants national conversation over sports broadcasting rights

8 September 2023 5:02 PM

Abongile Mafalala murder case postponed over possible plea & sentence deal

8 September 2023 4:31 PM

Man accused of defrauding Eskom of R14m in 2013 makes first court appearance

8 September 2023 4:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA