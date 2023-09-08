Embrace Spring at Joburg's must-visit markets

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Mango sale: 'Pravin Gordhan deliberately procrastinated' The Gauteng High Court is compelling Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to decide on the sale of Mango Airlines. 8 September 2023 8:46 AM
Mashatile promises to ‘put load shedding behind us’ by 2024 Deputy President Paul Mashatile has urged South Africans to bear with the current power outages to reap the rewards in the future,... 8 September 2023 6:59 AM
How fair trade coffee biz helps 'Bean There' do well while DOING GOOD Business insights from Jonathan Robinson, founder of SA's first roaster of certified fair trade coffee, on The Money Show 7 September 2023 9:38 PM
View all Local
'We owe them nothing, 30 years is enough,' says Malema on ANC EFF leader Julius Malema says South Africans do not owe the governing party any loyalty when it comes to the 2024 general election... 8 September 2023 9:31 AM
Lady R report: Why has the UAE entered the equation late in the day? It's felt that the 'executive summary' of the inquiry into the Lady R docking has raised yet more questions, one of which is the s... 7 September 2023 9:14 PM
Mosebenzi Zwane faces more punishment after failing to appear before Parly In March, Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests found Zwane guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored t... 7 September 2023 12:07 PM
View all Politics
Sanlam profits jump threefold after a tough 3 years The Money Show interviews CFO Abigail Mukhuba after Sanlam posts its half-year results. 7 September 2023 7:42 PM
Legal battle over Karpowerships: 'It's a 20-year decision, don't take shortcuts' Another legal challenge is looming over Karpowerships in Saldanha Bay - environmental groups say Minister Barbara Creecy's latest... 7 September 2023 7:19 PM
'We must force rail devolution process to start' - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis The City of Cape Town will be lodging an intergovernmental dispute against President Cyril Ramaphosa over railway devolution. 7 September 2023 8:39 AM
View all Business
Contemplating going on a cruise? We've got the low-down to help you get started From pricing to entertainment, Travel Journalist, and Photographer, Iga Motylska shares her tips. 8 September 2023 5:21 PM
[LISTEN] Sexual Health Month and consent: The importance of F.R.I.E.S How empowered do you feel to communicate your wants and needs? 8 September 2023 5:11 PM
Embrace Spring at Joburg's must-visit markets What better way to ring in spring than with a family-fun day out at a market. 8 September 2023 3:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Know nothing about rugby but want to watch? Here's a quick beginners guide With everyone talking about the Bokke you might feel like getting involved in the gees - here are some basic tips about the game. 8 September 2023 2:31 PM
Man United record the biggest transfer loss in a decade – report Manchester United have spent a record £1.19 billion more on transfers than they have recoupled through player sales. 8 September 2023 1:18 PM
The top 10 most rugby OBSESSED countries, that may just surprise you As rugby world cup season officially kicks off, the rugby spirit is in the air all around the world. 8 September 2023 1:08 PM
View all Sport
SABC buys rights to broadcast (some) Rugby World Cup games just before kick-off The agreement comes just in time for kickoff on Friday when France takes on New Zealand in the opening match. 8 September 2023 8:30 AM
Goldfish on being stranded at Burning Man: 'Mud won't stop the music!' Dominic Peters of Goldfish speaks about his experience of being stuck in the muddy aftermath of heavy rainfall at Burning Man. 8 September 2023 8:06 AM
Danny Masterson ('That 70s Show') gets 30 years to life behind bars for rape Actor Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape. 8 September 2023 7:47 AM
View all Entertainment
China's draft law bans clothes that 'hurt the country's feelings' China has drafted a new law that bans clothes or speech that could 'hurt the feelings’ of the country. 8 September 2023 10:14 AM
Rwanda sponsors Bayern Munich, sportswashing allegations follow Germany’s biggest football club, Bayern Munich, has struck a controversial sponsorship deal with Rwanda. 7 September 2023 5:43 PM
No man left behind: Brave Vietnam vet awarded Medal of Honor 55 years later President Biden presented the award to U.S. Army helicopter pilot Larry Taylor at the White House on Tuesday. 7 September 2023 5:07 PM
View all World
SALGA convenes the National Members Assembly in Gauteng This two-day gathering is centred around Building a Sustainable, Responsive, & People-Centred Local Government. 5 September 2023 5:45 PM
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring' For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 September 2023 7:05 AM
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex? On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at... 6 September 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Embrace Spring at Joburg's must-visit markets

8 September 2023 3:47 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

What better way to ring in spring than with a family-fun day out at a market.

Spring has sprung, so what better way to enjoy the warm weather than a day out at a market.

Johannesburg has an array of fun markets that cater to foodies and craft lovers alike.

ICYMI, here’s our first market round up 👇 RELATED: Joburg’s 5 must-visit markets

We’ve updated our list of markets around the city that you should definitely add to your list.

Bedfordview Night Market

The Bedfordview Night Market is a community-driven market in the east of Johannesburg.

What better way to finish the day and enjoy the sunset than with a hearty meal, a good drink alongside your loved ones?

Location: 121 Van Buuren Road, Bedfordview

The market happens monthly, with their next date set for 29 September.

Visit their social media page here for more information.

Linden Market

The Linden Seasonal Market is a site to be hold.

The family-friendly outdoor market brings together hoards of local entrepreneurs and foodies, making for a great day out.

Grab your camp chairs and picnic blankets, and make a day out of it!

Location: 45 Thomas Bowler St, Franklin Roosevelt Park, Randburg

Visit their Facebook page so you don’t miss out on the next market day.

Foodies Feast Market at Morning Glen

The Foodies Feast market at Morning Glen is a fairly new addition to the market scene.

It is a food lovers delight with a ray of food options, all strictly halaal.

There are vegetarian options, condiment stalls and even artisianal baked goods and drink options available.

Location: Morning Glen Mall, corner of Kelvin Drive and Bowling Avenue, Morningside.

Open weekly: Thursday and Sunday – 10am to 6pm; Friday and Saturday – 10am to 8pm

Find out more information on their website here.

Makers Market at Huddle Park

The monthly Sunday Markers Market is all about delicious food, local music, and a great place to hang out.

Location: Huddle Park Golf and Recreation, 121 Club Street, Linksfield

The Makers Market takes place on the last Sunday of every month.

Keep an eye out on their social media pages for additional information.

Vegan Night Market at Pirates

Looking for an authentic vegan experience in Johannesburg?

The Vegan Night Market at Pirates is the perfect opportunity to try out some delicious vegan dishes, drinks and enjoy some live music.

They even have dessert!

Location: Pirates Club, 25 Breaside Road, Parkhurst

The Vegan Night Market happens monthly, the next market is on 5 October.

Keep an eye on their Facebook page for additional market dates.


This article first appeared on 947 : Embrace Spring at Joburg's must-visit markets




8 September 2023 3:47 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

