Embrace Spring at Joburg's must-visit markets
Spring has sprung, so what better way to enjoy the warm weather than a day out at a market.
Johannesburg has an array of fun markets that cater to foodies and craft lovers alike.
We’ve updated our list of markets around the city that you should definitely add to your list.
Bedfordview Night Market
The Bedfordview Night Market is a community-driven market in the east of Johannesburg.
What better way to finish the day and enjoy the sunset than with a hearty meal, a good drink alongside your loved ones?
Location: 121 Van Buuren Road, Bedfordview
The market happens monthly, with their next date set for 29 September.
Visit their social media page here for more information.
Linden Market
The Linden Seasonal Market is a site to be hold.
The family-friendly outdoor market brings together hoards of local entrepreneurs and foodies, making for a great day out.
Grab your camp chairs and picnic blankets, and make a day out of it!
Location: 45 Thomas Bowler St, Franklin Roosevelt Park, Randburg
Visit their Facebook page so you don’t miss out on the next market day.
Foodies Feast Market at Morning Glen
The Foodies Feast market at Morning Glen is a fairly new addition to the market scene.
It is a food lovers delight with a ray of food options, all strictly halaal.
There are vegetarian options, condiment stalls and even artisianal baked goods and drink options available.
Location: Morning Glen Mall, corner of Kelvin Drive and Bowling Avenue, Morningside.
Open weekly: Thursday and Sunday – 10am to 6pm; Friday and Saturday – 10am to 8pm
Find out more information on their website here.
Makers Market at Huddle Park
The monthly Sunday Markers Market is all about delicious food, local music, and a great place to hang out.
Location: Huddle Park Golf and Recreation, 121 Club Street, Linksfield
The Makers Market takes place on the last Sunday of every month.
Keep an eye out on their social media pages for additional information.
Vegan Night Market at Pirates
Looking for an authentic vegan experience in Johannesburg?
The Vegan Night Market at Pirates is the perfect opportunity to try out some delicious vegan dishes, drinks and enjoy some live music.
They even have dessert!
Location: Pirates Club, 25 Breaside Road, Parkhurst
The Vegan Night Market happens monthly, the next market is on 5 October.
Keep an eye on their Facebook page for additional market dates.
This article first appeared on 947 : Embrace Spring at Joburg's must-visit markets
Source : Facebook - The Linden Market
