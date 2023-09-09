'Since Postbank took over Sassa payments we haven't seen a smooth payment month'
John Perlman interviews Thandi Henkeman, Regional Manager of Black Sash in the Western and Northern Cape.
After many desperate South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries struggled to withdraw funds due to Postbank's technical glitches earlier this week, Bongani Diako, Postbank spokesperson confirmed that all ATM Sassa grant transactions access had been fully restored.
This meant that all beneficiaries using the Postbank Sassa Gold cards could access their grants immediately via ATMs and Post Office branches.
However, many Sassa beneficiaries have complained that they are still unable to access their grants, specifically pensioners.
RELATED: Postbank restores all technical glitches preventing ATM Sassa grant transactions
Henkeman believes that since Postbank took over the payments from the Post Office in 2022, payment issues have persisted.
She adds that their systems are not equipped to deal with the payments and therefore breaches are experienced.
This means that when their system tries to repair itself, money is only reaching certain beneficiary accounts.
Henkeman says that while Postbank is at the face of all of the issues, the responsibility lies with the Department of Social Development who has the obligation to protect and fulfil the rights to social assistance.
This is a wide-spread national issue.Thandi Henkeman, Regional Manager in the Western and Northern Cape –Black Sash
It's imperative that we hold them [Department of Social Development] accountable to ensure that beneficiaries receive their grants in full and timeously and with dignity.Thandi Henkeman, Regional Manager in the Western and Northern Cape –Black Sash
Since Postbank has taken over last year, we have yet to have a smooth running payment month.Thandi Henkeman, Regional Manager in the Western and Northern Cape –Black Sash
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News
