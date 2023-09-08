Going down memory lane with SA football legend Gavin Lane on #MSW legends night





Robert Marawa interviews South African soccer legend, Gavin Lane.

Where in the world you find a football player nicknamed 'Stability Unit'?

Only in South Africa, of course!

Gavin Lane is the footballer in question, a tough as nails defender who gave strikers a hard time.

Some would say his exceptional exploits and commitment to the game would justify the name.

The 56-year-old's career started off his professional football career at Giant Blackpool before moving to the likes of Orlando Pirates, Moroka Swallows and AmaZulu,

Lane joined renowned broadcaster, Robert Marawa, in studio on #MSW Friday Legends Night, to take a look back at his illustrious career.

He spoke about his fruitful football career that saw him win the BP Top 8, Iwisa Charity Spectacular, 1994 league title and 1995 African Champions Cup, among others at a time white football players were not common in domestic football.

Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas 1-0 to clinch their first continent title, which remains the highlight of his career.

Lifting that trophy up in Abidjan was unbelievable. Gavin Lane, former Orlando Pirates defender

Lane also reflected on his time at the Buccaneers, where he had a fallout with coach Victor Bondarenko, which led to his exit from the Soweto giants.

Bondarenko was telling me that I must only play against the big players. Big strong players like [Raphael] Chukwu and Pollen Ndlanya. When we play sides like Bloemfontein Celtic I mustn't play. I must rest... How can I sit out for two weeks, because the coach calls it small teams, or small players and small strikers? And then the next match I must come and play against Chukwu or Chippa Masinga. How can you get your rhythm going if you get pulled out? He and I didn't see eye to eye. Gavin Lane, former Orlando Pirates defender

I was very sad to leave Pirates, because I did have a great time there with them. Gavin Lane, former Orlando Pirates defender

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on 947 : Going down memory lane with SA football legend Gavin Lane on #MSW legends night