No reason for civil society to fear new intelligence bill - Ntshavheni
CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said there is no reason for civil society to fear the introduction of a new intelligence law that will subject some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and churches to security vetting.
The General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill is due to be tabled in Parliament soon, but it has already sparked alarm from legal commentators and human rights watchdogs.
Speaking to the Parliamentary Press Gallery Association during the week, Ntshavheni said the changes are necessary to get South Africa off an international greylist for its ineffective measures to combat money laundering.
The General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill will amend three intelligence laws, and once again split State Security into two separate agencies - foreign and domestic.
Ntshavheni said not all NGOs will be vetted. The intention is to curb terror financing.
“We will not have the ability to vet all NGOs in the country. Otherwise, if we say we will subject everybody, it will be a ruse on our part.
“It will never happen. We will subject those who pose [a risk] to national security interests.”
Ntshavheni maintains the draft law is in line with those in major democracies, such as the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany.
“When the national security interest threatens not only the security of this country, but the standing of this country, and the viability of this country, we all need to work together.”
She said regulations will be published once the law has been passed to clarify the vetting process.
This article first appeared on EWN : No reason for civil society to fear new intelligence bill - Ntshavheni
Source : Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
