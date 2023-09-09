Good oral health is not just about brushing your teeth for 2 minutes





Jonathan Fairbairn was in conversation with qualified dentist and senior lecturer at Sefako Makgatho University’s School of Oral Health, Dr Phumela Gwengu.

People think brushing teeth is just to scrub scrub srcub for two minutes. No. It's a circular movement. It's an intentional procedure. You need to be trained how to do it and how to be effective about it. Dr Phumela Gwengu, Dentist

Did you know that cavities and gum disease are among the world's most common health problems?

It's reported that an estimated 90% of South Africans experience gum disease at some point.

If you've been neglecting your oral health or have been too scared to go to the dentist, now would be a good time to pay extra attention to your dental routine because September is Oral Health Month.

During this month, awareness is raised around dental hygiene issues.

Gwengu says good oral hygiene is about more than just brushing your teeth for two minutes, instead, it's a combination of brushing (this includes using the correct toothbrush and toothpaste), flossing and visiting the dentist regularly.

She adds that many people fear dentists because of a lack of knowledge.

We always think dentists will inflict pain unnecessarily whereas most procedures are painless. Dr Phumela Gwengu, Dentist

