IFP says Buthelezi's loss is devastating, a blow for SA and the Zulu nation





JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has paid homage to its founding leader, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi following news of his passing.

Buthelezi died in the early hours of Saturday morning, almost two weeks after celebrating his 95th birthday.

The IFP has hailed Buthelezi as an exceptional leader.

Buthelezi led the IFP for more than four decades before stepping down from the helm in 2019.

According to Buthelezi, the IFP, with a stronghold in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) was born as an extension of the African National Congress (ANC) in the country, during a period when the governing party was in exile.

However, a rift between the two led to them working as opponents in the lead-up to South Africa’s democratic breakthrough.

UMntwana wakwaPhindangene, as Buthelezi is sometimes called became one of the most polarising political figures in the history of the country.

While he had taken a backseat to party politics post-2019, the history of the IFP remained deeply intertwined with Buthelezi’s story.

He also continued to serve as a voice of reason and the elder in the room.

Buthelezi’s successor in the IFP, Velenkosini Hlabisa said the party’s loss is devastating and unspeakable.

He said it’s equally a blow for the Zulu nation, the country, and the greater cause of justice and peace, adding that Buthelezi "blessed South Africa beyond measure."

Hlabisa has vowed to continue with Buthelezi’s legacy of service.

The IFP made its way to the Buthelezi family home on Saturday.

Funeral arrangements in honour of the Traditional Zulu Prime Minister are expected to follow in the coming days.

