'Buthelezi one of our most impactful leaders whether you shared his views or no'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King interviews political analyst Professor Somadoda Fikeni, Chairperson of the Public Service Commission.
Tributes are pouring in for Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder and traditional Zulu prime minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi after his death in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Buthelezi was 95 years old.
In his tribute, President Cyril Ramaphosa described the former statesman as an outstanding leader who played a big role in South Africa’s transition to democracy.
RELATED: We remember Mangosuthu Buthelezi (95) and his long, impactful career
Sara-Jayne Makwala King interviews Professor Somadoda Fikeni, political analyst and chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC).
She asks Prof. Fikeni about the legacy Buthelezi leaves behind as a sometimes controversial political figure.
Like him or dislike him, agree with him or disagree with him, he's been one of the most consequential impactful leaders in the South African history dating back to the time of apartheid homeland politics, back to the traditional leadership especially in KwaZulu-Natal...Prof. Somadoda Fikeni, Chairperson - Public Service Commission
...and into the politics of negotiations, the government of national unity, the parliamentary politics in South Africa and through his formation of the Inkatha Freedom Party.Prof. Somadoda Fikeni, Chairperson - Public Service Commission
Professor Fikeni notes that Buthelezi was one of those prominent South African leaders who at a certain stage received invitations from world leaders like Margaret Thatcher and Kenneth Kaunda
This was because they knew he was a force to be reckoned with Fikeni says, whether they agreed or disagreed with some of his approaches.
While this is a time for the country to remember the IFP founder, what impact is his death likely to have on the political landscape in the future?
Prof. Fikeni says Buthelezi created some stability and certainty in the kingdom of KwaZulu-Natal, especially during the traumatic transition when King Zwelethini and Queen Mantfombi passed away in quick succession.
How the current king will consolidate or how his opponents may... challenge him will be largely because Buthelezi is no longer there to play the role, but he had established a base.Prof. Somadoda Fikeni, Chairperson - Public Service Commission
With the IFP as well, he created this as a strong force which could not be ignored and which has been experiencing some resurgence of late. (It's about) how they rally around his legacy... or fragment that very IFP that is there.Prof. Somadoda Fikeni, Chairperson - Public Service Commission
The question with the IFP is how they will rally around Buthelezi's legacy or whether they will fragment the very party that is there, Fikeni says.
So that is the legacy that he will leave behind having established this and having been respected right across the political spectrum, and right across society as one of the elders who had seen South Africa through different ages.Prof. Somadoda Fikeni, Chairperson - Public Service Commission
Scroll up to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Buthelezi one of our most impactful leaders whether you shared his views or no'
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
More from Local
[WATCH] Woman left stranded and scared after her car broke down in Bloemfontein
"6am on the N1 to Bloem highway alone...the scariest moment of my life."Read More
No joke! High school student could face legal consequences for prank gone wrong
What was intended to be a student’s harmless ‘prank’ could end up having long-term consequences.Read More
Cosatu warns National Treasury that cost-cutting will only 'choke the economy'
Unless we deal with the 'cancer' facing the economy, we will continue to be in a crisis, says Cosatu's Matthew Parks.Read More
MultiChoice promises to clamp down on illegal Rugby World Cup streaming sites
The broadcaster says it is taking piracy through illegal streaming sites extremely seriously.Read More
Buthelezi's legacy: 'Figures in political history aren't one thing or the other'
The passing of Mangosuthu Buthelezi has brought about divided views about his life and legacy.Read More
40 school children have committed suicide in Gauteng (so far) this year
The Gauteng Department of Basic Education is worried, noting soaring rates of suicide among school children.Read More
Mkhwebane impeachment: 'She should never have been appointed' - DA
Busisiwe Mkhwebane has become the first South African Public Protector to be removed from the post after a vote from parliament.Read More
Babita Deokaran case 'blundered'. Police sat on vital evidence - Jeff Wicks
"Why wouldn't you look at information if it's available to you and if you have taken it?" asks Jeff Wicks (News24).Read More
Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in support of her impeachment.Read More
More from Politics
Mkhwebane’s fate rests on Ramaphosa's shoulders after MPs voted for her exit
On Monday, 318 members of Parliament (MPs) voted in favour of the Section 194 inquiry’s recommendation that she be removed as Public Protector, while only 43 MPs voted against it.Read More
Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in support of her impeachment.Read More
Mkhwebane misconducted herself and is incompetent, Dyantyi tells MPs
MPs have gathered at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday afternoon to debate why suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane should be impeached or not.Read More
ANC heading to ConCourt in bid to keep its cadre deployment records from DA
The DA has been challenging the ruling party on its cadre deployment policy in two separate cases over the last three years, saying it wants to prove that these appointments have facilitated state capture and corruption.Read More
Tshwane to review bargaining council's dismissal of bid to not hike salaries
The South African Local Government Bargaining Council ruled in favour of workers after the city approached it in August, requesting it be exempted from increasing workers' wages for 2023 due to financial constraints.Read More
A ‘doomsayer’ with ‘hatred’ for Buthelezi – IFP on City Press’ Makhanya
The City Press editor penned a piece on the IFP founder on Sunday following his death at the weekend, calling Buthelezi a murderous apartheid collaborator who was behind the hit squads linked to his party. The IFP said it's 'dealing with this in court'.Read More
MPs set to seal Mkhwebane’s fate in vote to remove her from office
The 400 MPs from the represented 14 political parties will gather at the Cape Town City Hall to vote on whether to adopt the Section 194 inquiry’s recommendation that Mkhwebane be permanently removed from office.Read More
KZN govt communicating with Presidency to grant Buthelezi official funeral
The 95-year-old former Zulu prime minister and Inkatha Freedom Party founder died on Saturday morning and will be buried on Friday.Read More
IFP says Buthelezi's loss is devastating, a blow for SA and the Zulu nation
Buthelezi’s successor, Velenkosini Hlabisa has vowed to continue with Buthelezi’s legacy of service.Read More