Reliable mechanics are hard to come by. Here are some tips to finding a good one





Jonathan Fairbairn was in conversation with Motoring Enthusiast, Warren Tucker.

From bad service to a car leaving the shop in a worse condition to even being overcharged or scammed.

Many people have had horrible experiences with mechanics.

The reality is that if you own a vehicle, you are going to need the service of a mechanic at some stage.

So, how do you go about finding a good mechanic?

According to Metromile, these are some of the tips to finding a reliable mechanic:

Look for a car mechanic shop for your car make

Choose a car mechanic shop that specialises in your car’s make.

Look at online reviews

A shop’s social media page will usually give a genuine feel for the people who work in the shop and you may be able to see comments and reviews from customers.

Verify car mechanic shop certifications

Any reputable mechanic will likely be certified.

The repair shop explains the underlying issues

The best mechanics will stop to explain these issues and help you plan to prevent issues in the future.

Tucker advises that it's best to speak to a specialist when you have a specific issue with your vehicle rather than going to a general workshop.

And remember, shop around for quotes.

Don't be afraid to call up the car dealership and ask for a quotation for a specific service at that specific mileage and weigh up the pros and cons. Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast

The informal mechanic or a mechanic that is conducting his business out of his backyard, he might know exactly what he is doing, but if you've got a problem, there is no board or ombudsman that you can go and speak to that will resolve the issue with the mechanic. Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast

It also comes down to you get what you pay for. Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast

