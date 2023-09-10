‘Cardiovascular diseases are among the leading causes of death in SA'
Jonathan Fairbairn was in conversation with Discovery Vitality’s Head of Wellness, Dr Mosima Mabunda.
How healthy is your heart?
September is Heart Awareness Month, with World Heart Day being observed on 29 September.
The entire month is dedicated to raising awareness about cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).
The rate of CVDs are increasing in South Africa and is a leading cause of death in the country.
Cardiovascular diseases are a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels.
They include:
• Heart Disease
• Heart Attack
• Stroke
• Heart Failure
• Arrhythmia (an abnormal heart rhythm)
• Heart valve problems
According to the World Health Organisation, cardiovascular diseases are a leading cause of death globally.
The health body says that more than three-quarters of CVD deaths take place in low and middle-income countries.
The WHO notes that "most cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by addressing behavioural risk factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diet and obesity, physical inactivity and harmful use of alcohol."
Being aware of the risk factors, exercising on a regular basis and consuming a healthy diet can greatly improve the health of your heart.
Cardiovascular diseases are among the leading causes of death not only in South Africa but the world. They come second to HIV in causing death in South Africa unfortunately.Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head of Wellness - Discovery Vitality
Some of the risk factors that contribute to these conditions can be preventable if managed early.Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head of Wellness - Discovery Vitality
People don't go out and screen as much as they should for various reasons.Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head of Wellness - Discovery Vitality
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
