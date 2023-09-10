Maidens return home as Sunday's leg of reed dance called off to mourn Buthelezi
NONGOMA - Zulu King Misuzulu called off the last leg of the reed dance ceremony in honour of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Buthelezi died on Saturday at the age of 95.
Usually, the reed dance ceremony takes place over two days, but the King told those gathered in Nongoma on Saturday that cutting the event short was to make way for the mourning of the elderly statesman.
King Misizulu arrived on Saturday afternoon, and as per custom, received two reeds from the maidens, but he quickly took to the podium to deliver a short address about the Zulu traditional prime minister's passing.
[WATCH] The King will now address the maidens, he has previously mentioned that he does not want this ceremony to be characterised by long speeches but wants to see the maidens celebrating their day. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/dvwvS8FuPC' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 10, 2023
"In respect of the prince’s passing we decided that tomorrow [Sunday] proceedings will no longer take place, so therefore tomorrow let’s go home - and respect the situation we are facing,” said King Misuzulu.
The Zulu monarch gave a short reflection on Buthelezi’s role as a cultural leader for the Zulus, telling the crowd he was hurt by the news of Buthelezi's passing, who is also his grandfather.
Meanwhile, the royal family showed a united front at the reed dance ceremony in Nongoma on Saturday, despite being divided on the succession issue.
Three of the five queens of late King Zwelithini attended the ceremony.
Queen Sibongile Dlamini of KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace - who challenged the king’s late mother’s will in court, was also in attendance.
It's the second time she's attended an event linked to King Misuzulu, having attended the government coronation in Durban last year.
The king embraced her attendance alongside other queens.
“My humble greetings to the queen of KwaKhethomthandayo, who is also a mother to me, the queen of Linduzulu and the queen of Ondini.”
[WATCH] Queen KaMayisela arrives ahead of the ceremony, she’s with prince Mandulo KaMisuzulu. The programme will now officially start. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/ofNY7BqVSu' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 10, 2023
The Buthelezi family said it will communicate funeral details in due time.
This article first appeared on EWN : Maidens return home as Sunday's leg of reed dance called off to mourn Buthelezi
