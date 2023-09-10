[WATCH] 'A chance of a lifetime’: Mzansi Youth Choir makes it to AGT finale
South Africans are once again shining on the international stage.
First it was their golden buzzer tribute to Nightbird and now their rendition of "Everywhere" by Fleetwood Mac has the America's Got Talent season 18 judges once again in awe of the Mzansi Youth Choir.
It's been a week!!' Mzansi Youth Choir (@MzansiYouthChoi) September 8, 2023
Still cannot believe we went from auditioning a @AGT , to performing in the semi-finals...and now have the chance to perform at FINALS for!
The chance of a lifetime🤩...https://t.co/46kYg7gzXy #mzansiyouthchoir #agt #agtauditions #southafricanartists pic.twitter.com/36r7JItnG9
The choir from Soweto wowed the judges and the audience during their semi-final performance and gained a spot in the talent show’s finale.
Judge Sofia Vergara described their performance as spectacular.
"I think we all got goosebumps, that was so beautiful. It's like a feel good moment. You guys made me smile. It was like listening to a soundtrack of a movie."
"Your energy and just the way you perform, it just draws you in. We always say this stage can make you or break you, and tonight it made you," said judge Simon Cowell.
WATCH THEIR SEMI-FINAL PERFORMANCE BELOW
Can you believe that the choir nearly didn't make it onto the semi-final stage?
From flight delays and a few other issues, they almost missed their chance of a lifetime.
The AGT finale takes place on 26 September.
The winner of the competition doesn't only walk away with the winning title, but a million dollars and the chance to headline a show on the Las Vegas Strip.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw3xRf9JYU9/
