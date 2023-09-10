US Open: Kgothatso Montjane claims second grand slam of the year
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Kgothatso Montjane is a US Open doubles champion.
The wheelchair tennis ace and her Japanese partner, Yui Kamiji, snatched the title after a walkover when one of their doubles final opponents couldn't play due to illness.
The pair were meant to play formidable opponents, top-seeded Dutch pair Diede de Groot and Jiske Griffioen who withdrew from the match.
Yui Kamiji & Kgothatso Montjane claim the wheelchair women's doubles title! 🏆 @DeloitteUS | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/d9nXJOnQvA' US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023
The US Open win marks Montjane and Kamiji’s second Grand Slam title of the year, adding to their victory in June at the Roland-Garros .
Meanwhile, in the quads event, Donald Ramphadi and his doubles partner, Andy Lapthorne secured the runner-up spot at the US Open after going down 6-1, 6-2 to the Dutch top seeds Sam Schroder and Niels Vink.
READ MORE: Doubles delight for Montjane & Ramphadi at US Open
Roland Garros: SA's Donald Ramphadi is a double's grand slam champion
Roland Garros: Kgothatso Montjane grabs doubles grand slam
South Africa's Donald Ramphadi secured the runner-up spot at the @USOpen alongside his doubles partner Andy Lapthorne. They gave it their all but fell short in the doubles final, losing 6-1, 6-2 to the Dutch top seeds Sam Schroder and Niels Vink. #USOpen #WheelchairTennis pic.twitter.com/ZblFlZKCVz' Tennis South Africa (@TennisSA) September 9, 2023
In June, Ramphadi rewrote history when he became the first black South African since 1981 to win a Roland-Garros title with his doubles partner Andy Lapthorne.
Later that day, Montjane and Kamiji claimed their Roland-Garros title.
This article first appeared on EWN : US Open: Kgothatso Montjane claims second grand slam of the year
More from Sport
'They were short on intensity': Mac Masina unpacks the Boks clash with Scotland
The Springboks won their first 2023 Rugby World Cup match against Scotland on Sunday evening.Read More
Could the Springboks' alternative colourful and patterned teal kits be a tactic?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Sherylle Calder of EyeGym about what the colour and design of the Springboks’ new alternate kit offers.Read More
Kgothatso Montjane receives a hero's welcome after second grand slam win
The wheelchair tennis player scored her second grand slam win at the US Open.Read More
MultiChoice promises to clamp down on illegal Rugby World Cup streaming sites
The broadcaster says it is taking piracy through illegal streaming sites extremely seriously.Read More
Where does the Springboks' green and gold kit come from?
Dr Francois Cleophas, an associate professor, specialising in sport history speaks on the story behind the Springboks' jersey colours.Read More
[LISTEN] What's the deal with the 'traffic lights' at the Rugby World Cup?
Is it for communication or for passing on tactical information?Read More
Fans frustrated after SABC World Cup coverage crashes during Springbok game
Shortly after the Springboks versus Scotland game kicked off, the SABC’s website and streaming platform crashed.Read More
'Are we complaining just to complain?' Rugby analyst on Springboks' win
Brendan Nel speaks to Lester Kiewit about the Springboks’ victory over Scotland in their opening game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.Read More
SAB, Hollywoodbets and Pineapple brought the RWC to SABC screens for R58 million
These three brands helped the SABC obtain sub-licence rights from MultiChoice to broadcast the Rugby World Cup (RWC).Read More