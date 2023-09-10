Tums The Narrator takes home the ultimate prize at DSTV Content Creator Awards
The best content creators in the country were celebrated on Saturday at the second DSTV Content Creator Awards.
The Awards shine a light on "people who make us feel good" and "celebrates the people, brands and agencies behind thumb-stopping content."
This year, the categories were divided into two groups, namely Captivating Content and Special Interest.
There was also an opportunity for fans to cast their vote in the categories: Content of the Year, SOL Best Content Creator, Cause, Emerging Content Creator, Funniest Content, Podcast of the Year, Alter Ego, and Song of the Year.
Tums The Narrator walked away with the ultimate prize of the night, winning in the category 'Content of the Year'.
Here’s the list of all the winners:
• Content of the Year - Tums the Narrator
• Song of the Year - AKA ft. Nasty C - 'Lemons (Lemonade)’
• SOL Best Content Creator - Mandisi Tshingana
• Dance - Justin De Nobrega
• Travel and Lifestyle - Wander With Iana
• Foodie - Mush Kitchen
• Alter Ego - Sipho Twala for That Mozambican Dude
• Thumb-stopping - Donovan Goliath
• Knowledge Sharing - Becoming Dr Andy
• Automotive - Juliet Mc Guire
• Podcast of the Year - Podcast and Chill With Mac G
• Emerging Content Creator - God's Butler
• Fashion and Style - Kefilwe Mabote
• Sports Fan - Lemii LoCo
• Best Brand Collaboration - EssenceMediaCom for #IndodaCanShave
• Visual Art - Karabo Poppy
• Funniest Content - Ikho Kweba
• Cause/Social Commentary - Doctor Siya for Bridging the Gaps in Sexual and Reproductive Health Education
Mhlali Ndamase was the recipient of the OG Award.
Source : https://twitter.com/ContentAwardsSA/status/1700604841456779289/photo/1
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] How is your relationship with your father? Are you close or distant?
What is the relationship between you and your father like?Read More
They cheated, now what? Infidelity doesn't have to mean divorce says therapist
Infidelity Recovery Coach Sariah Bastian talks about the inner work that is needed to heal from the trauma of infidelity.Read More
Spice up your food with surprisingly healthy cinnamon
If you want to add some spice to your life, and your health, cinnamon can do just that.Read More
Arrested Development excited to return to SA for Delicious Festival
Arrested Development will join a star-studded lineup for the DStv Delicious Festival.Read More
Google Chrome has rolled out a new way to track and serve you ads
The science of dreams & nightmares: What goes on in our brains when we sleep?
Dreams and nightmares are mysterious and we’re still learning about them.Read More
How to convince employers YOU are the right person for the job
With unemployment as high as it is, it is essential to remain informed about job opportunities and what employers seek.Read More
Mountaineer survives 600m fall with only a few cuts and bruises
A climber in New Zealand "miraculously" survived a fall of 600m with only minor injuries.Read More
[LISTEN] Why you should invest in your children's future as soon as they're born
Many parents want their children to have the best opportunities possible, but it can be tough to financially provide this.Read More