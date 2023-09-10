Do you feel burnt out? Here's some tips on how to reset
Life can get incredibly busy and as we approach the end of the year, that burnout feeling starts to creep in.
Burnout can happen gradually and you may not realise its effects immediately.
But once it has you in a grip, it's difficult to get out.
Resident clinical psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane helps interrogate the phenomenon of burnout, the signs that you might be experiencing and if so, how do you regain balance.
Burnout is a message to your body about an imbalance between the energy you consume and the energy you exert. Your fuel gauge goes into red to tell you you are using more petrol than you're filling up.Dr Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist
Burnout is just that...it's a recursive feedback loop in that it manifests physically and you feel drained, tired, exhausted and overwhelmed. This has an emotional impact and the causes then become effects. This can spiral into anxiety and depression.Dr Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist
Burnout can be transient or occur at a particular time where there's immense pressure through work or studies.
Burnout is when it's an enduring burning of the candle on both ends, without a period of recovery or replenishing. If you don't take care of that balance, it can be debilitating place to be.Dr Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist
Dr Jiyane has some coping techniques:
•It won't change until something changes •Refuse to be a helpless victim •Take charge and take responsibility •List what's on your plate
•Look at the possibilities for change •Renegotiate things to set boundaries •Have self-compassion
•Take time for self-care
Scroll up for the full conversation.
Source : https://pixabay.com/illustrations/woman-burnout-multitasking-face-1733891/
