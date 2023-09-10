'Payroll loans' leave workers penniless
Jonathan Fairbairn was in conversation with certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.
According to a recent City Press article, regulators are investigating irregular payroll deduction systems for unregulated loans.
It's reported that some employers are engaging in unethical practices with their employees' credit providers.
This practice is believed to be widespread among municipal workers.
City Press reportedly received pay slips from municipal workers who were taking home a portion of their salaries due to so-called payroll loans.
"In one case, a mother of two children, with an unemployed husband, had total loan deductions of R5 000 off her basic salary of R10 000. She had over R200 000 of debt with the credit providers."
Roelofse explains in his blog that the findings in the article have revealed deeply concerning practices within the lending industry.
He adds that these practices highlight the urgent need for tighter regulations to protect vulnerable consumers who are being preyed on.
You can see how stranded and desperate households have become.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
The quick solution is to find a loan to get through the month.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/coins-banknotes-money-currency-1726618/
More from Local
[WATCH] Woman left stranded and scared after her car broke down in Bloemfontein
"6am on the N1 to Bloem highway alone...the scariest moment of my life."Read More
No joke! High school student could face legal consequences for prank gone wrong
What was intended to be a student’s harmless ‘prank’ could end up having long-term consequences.Read More
Cosatu warns National Treasury that cost-cutting will only 'choke the economy'
Unless we deal with the 'cancer' facing the economy, we will continue to be in a crisis, says Cosatu's Matthew Parks.Read More
MultiChoice promises to clamp down on illegal Rugby World Cup streaming sites
The broadcaster says it is taking piracy through illegal streaming sites extremely seriously.Read More
Buthelezi's legacy: 'Figures in political history aren't one thing or the other'
The passing of Mangosuthu Buthelezi has brought about divided views about his life and legacy.Read More
40 school children have committed suicide in Gauteng (so far) this year
The Gauteng Department of Basic Education is worried, noting soaring rates of suicide among school children.Read More
Mkhwebane impeachment: 'She should never have been appointed' - DA
Busisiwe Mkhwebane has become the first South African Public Protector to be removed from the post after a vote from parliament.Read More
Babita Deokaran case 'blundered'. Police sat on vital evidence - Jeff Wicks
"Why wouldn't you look at information if it's available to you and if you have taken it?" asks Jeff Wicks (News24).Read More
Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in support of her impeachment.Read More