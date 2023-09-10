'Payroll loans' leave workers penniless





Jonathan Fairbairn was in conversation with certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.

According to a recent City Press article, regulators are investigating irregular payroll deduction systems for unregulated loans.

It's reported that some employers are engaging in unethical practices with their employees' credit providers.

This practice is believed to be widespread among municipal workers.

City Press reportedly received pay slips from municipal workers who were taking home a portion of their salaries due to so-called payroll loans.

"In one case, a mother of two children, with an unemployed husband, had total loan deductions of R5 000 off her basic salary of R10 000. She had over R200 000 of debt with the credit providers."

Roelofse explains in his blog that the findings in the article have revealed deeply concerning practices within the lending industry.

He adds that these practices highlight the urgent need for tighter regulations to protect vulnerable consumers who are being preyed on.

You can see how stranded and desperate households have become. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

The quick solution is to find a loan to get through the month. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

